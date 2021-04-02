By Diana Cavagnaro

Needlecraft Cottage opened last April with two new co-owners: Megan Hearle and Aaron Hughes. They took over this store which has been in Pacific Beach for 30 years. At a time when more people are staying home, needle work has become a new trend. People are looking for more DIY projects to do. The Needlecraft Cottage has you covered, offering needle crafts such as yarns for knitting and crocheting. They also carry beautiful fabrics for quilters. Quilting can be considered an art, a craft, or a hobby. In 2020 the size of the market was between 9-11 million quilters in North America.

I asked Hearle how they were affected by the Pandemic. She said they had to learn to adapt really fast and also how to sell products without people being able to come into the store. Since the pandemic, there is an even bigger demand for fabric to be used for making masks. The store did really well with this. The future goal is to bring in supplies and classes for cross stitch, embroidery, and other needlework.

Right now, they offer classes on Zoom but may change to in-person depending on San Diego’s tier level. Currently, they give a class to teach basic crochet stitches. They also offer a Sweater Club which has no cost to join. The only requirement that the customer purchase their yarn for the project through the Needlecraft Cottage. The projects for March and April are Winters Beach and Gramps. If you are having trouble with your project, customers can make an appointment for knitting troubleshooting!

The yarns are sold at different price points so if you are an inexperienced knitter or crocheter, you can come in and find an inexpensive yarn to try it out for the first time. If you are an experienced knitter, you can come in and find an expensive yarn for your project. Many people are allergic to wool or have extra sensitive skin and the store has yarns for them too.

Needlecraft Cottage also has “Knit Alongs” where people on similar projects can get together and work on their projects while having fun at the same time. They hope in the future to have in-person classes, a launch party to celebrate the opening and to attract a younger crowd. They are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. For more information visit www.needlecraftcottagesd.com.

Upcoming Events

April 7, 2021

Making Waves: Textiles Addressing Sustainability at Visions Art Museum with Professor Susan Lazear at 11 a.m. Registration is free. www.bit.ly/3sqq1ui

April 16, 2021

Fashion Redux! Will be at 7 p.m. on zoom. This is a co-ordination between Mesa College and The San Diego History Center featuring a discussion panel with the top 4 Student designer. Registration at www.bit.ly/3fcPjIz

April 22, 2021

FWSD21 Spring Showcase from 6 p.m.-9p.m. For tickets visit: www.FashionWeekSD.com

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in the San Diego. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com