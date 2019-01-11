Sara Butler | Editor

For many Uptowners, 2019 means a fresh and clean start — and we took that sentiment to heart over at San Diego Uptown News. In line with the new year, our website, sduptownnews.com, received a complete makeover.

Our new mobile-responsive and reader-friendly template now offers additional elements, such as our social media feeds, comprehensive online calendar, digital edition widget, among others.

Moving forward, many of our online versions of print articles will include extra images that may not have been able to fit in print due to space or time constraints. For example, if you explore the website after reading this article, you’ll see supplementary visuals for our cover stories, such as a video of Creative Crossroads and more photos from the Springboard West Music Festival. Future galleries, audio recordings and the like to complement our coverage are also in the works.

Though Uptown News is a biweekly publication, we do not want to limit our coverage to every two weeks. We plan to post additional content in between our print dates, such as breaking news stories or website-exclusive articles. Some of this content will come from our sister publications in the San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN): Gay San Diego, San Diego Downtown News, Mission Valley News, La Mesa Courier, and Mission Times Courier.

It’s no surprise that many newspapers have turned to online-only formats in recent years. While we do not intend to end our physical copies, we understand the importance of a digital counterpart to complement our print editions. We wanted a platform that could let us grow as a publication as well as adapt to the changing media landscape.

This effort could not have been executed without Jess Winans, my fellow website and social media manager, who took on the project. Thanks to her hard work, we now have a website we’re proud of and excited to share with you. We welcome reader feedback on the redesign and hope you enjoy our new look.

—Sara Butler is the editor of San Diego Uptown News and SDCNN’s website/social media manager. Reach her at sara@sdcnn.com. For website-related inquires, email web@sdcnn.com.