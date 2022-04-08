By Neal Putnam

A judge declined to set any bail April 1 for a suspect in the slaying of a man who was stabbed to death March 26 in a North Park alley.

Attorneys did not discuss the facts of the case against Alberto Jorge Barraza, 32, who pleaded not guilty in the murder of Nikko Guardado, 23. Not all of the police reports have come in on the case to attorneys.

Police officers pulled over a speeding red Ford Focus on March 26 at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street as the driver was racing to get Guardado to a hospital as he was bleeding heavily. Police summoned paramedics, who took him to a hospital, where he died.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Laura Halgren set a preliminary hearing for April 14, but Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy said that hearing would be delayed until more police reports come in. She said the investigation is continuing.

Police said Barraza was arrested March 27 at his home in North Park, but they would not say how he was implicated in the crime. Barraza remains in the central jail without bail.

— Neal Putnam is a local court reporter.