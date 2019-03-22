By Jules Shane

The San Diego Architectural Foundation’s popular Open House program is back to give residents an inside view of some of the city’s beloved architecture. Spanning the breadth of the city, the weekend long festival includes 100 locations throughout Uptown neighborhoods Balboa Park and Bankers Hill, as well as nearby spots in Downtown, Point Loma, Barrio Logan — and for the first time this year — in La Jolla.

The Architectural Foundation expects thousands of guests interested in learning about the region’s unique architectural history. Attendees will be given a festival map and passport to be stamped at each visited site. Some of San Diego’s most iconic locations will be featured such as the Museum of Art and Museum of Contemporary Art, Botanical Building, Spreckels Organ Pavilion, the Abby on Fifth, and the US Grant Hotel.

Tours range depending on the location, with some offering public tours periodically, while others require reservations on a first-come, first-served basis. Most sites will offer either guided or self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with information and history on the site’s architecture and design.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the region’s foremost design professionals. Many are looking to change the face of sustainable and affordable architecture, seen in some of Downtown’s latest and largest residential additions including Shift, Broadstone, and Park 12.

The event has garnered praise from local officials for its work in preserving and promoting an important aspect of the city’s heritage.

“High quality planning, design, and architecture enrich our lives, as well as the physical beauty of San Diego and are hallmarks of a great city,” Assembly member Todd Gloria said. “OH! San Diego is an opportunity to explore outstanding examples of architecture and design in our community.”

Attending OH! San Diego is completely free and open to the public. To participate, simply visit one of the festival’s neighborhood hubs where volunteers will provide maps, passports and event information. Interactive maps will also be available for download online from the Architectural Foundation’s website.

To learn more about OH! San Diego, how to attend, or to reserve space at one of the limited venues, visit the San Diego Architectural Foundation online at bit.ly/SDOH2019.

