By SDCNN Staff

On July 13–15, the community came together to celebrate the annual San Diego Pride event.

The weekend event — sponsored in part by San Diego Uptown News and our sister publication Gay San Diego — included a rally, block party and parade in Hillcrest, followed by a two-day festival in Balboa Park. Ticket sales for the festival, which was already one of the largest in the country, spiked up 72 percent this year.