San Diego Pride yesterday announced the series of events, both virtual and in person, taking place during Pride week July 10-18.

Over 20 in-person and virtual events will help the LGBT+ community celebrate Pride all across San Diego County with this year’s theme, Resilient.

San Diego Pride’s board, staff, and year-round program volunteer leaders worked with community partners, sponsors, and small businesses to create unique Pride celebrations that honor the breadth of diversity with options that feel joyful and safe.

“This Pride will be different, but we will still gather, march, rally, mourn and celebrate. Some of us will feel safe enough to join crowds, some will celebrate with close friends and family at home, and some will tune in from around the world. Pride started as a riot against police violence. Pride is a protest, a celebration, a gasp for air. Pride is our resilient unshackled vibrance gathered, pursuing justice with joy,” said Pride Executive Director Fernando López. “However you choose to celebrate Pride with us this year, thank you. Your strength, bravery, and fearless queer brilliance carried you and us to brighter days. It is each of you who makes us collectively resilient.”

In addition, Pride announced the this year’s Spirit of Stonewall recipients who have contributed significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts. Awardees will be honored at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally and during our Pride Live 2021 livestream event.

This year’s awards include the inaugural Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award. The award is named after San Diego Pride’s first Latino co-chair, the late Larry T. Baza. Larry was known as an LGBTQ, art, and intersectional human rights advocate and activist. Baza was a mentor to countless people across generations. Our community lost Larry to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“Since Pride’s first permitted march in 1975, we honor the origins of our movement at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally. Our annual rally weaves together our intergenerational intersectional movement by honoring those who are leading the way and calling our community to action,” said López. “Our LGBTQ community is under attack across this country. Honoring our heroes and connecting ourselves to our history, reminds us all that we are still not equal under the law and drives us to pursue justice with joy.”

Spirit of Stonewall recipients

Champion of Pride – Dwayne Crenshaw

Community Grand Marshal – Moe Girton

Stonewall Service Award – San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition

Inspirational Relationship – Jamie Arangure & Frannya Tuchman

Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award – Matt Morrow

Stonewall Philanthropy Award – The Burgess Family

Community Service – Ana Laura

Light of Pride – Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition

Friend of Pride – County of San Diego Board of Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher

Event Details:

Pride at the Park: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Viejas Casino & Resort – 5000 Willows Rd., Alpine, CA 91901

Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition: Friday, July 9, 2021 – 6:00 PM

San Diego Pride – 3620 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104

She Fest: July 10, 2021 – 1:00 PM

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Resilient Community March: Sunday, July 11, 2021 – 11:00 AM

Balboa Park – Upas Street & 6th Avenue

Light Up the Cathedral: 7pm, July 14, 2021 – 7:00 PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral – 2728 Sixth AveSan Diego, CA 92103

True Colors Revue: Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 7:00 PM

InsideOUT – 1642 University Ave #100, San Diego, CA 92103

Spirit of Stonewall Rally: July 16, 2021 – 6:00 PM

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Virtual Pride 5K: Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021

Pride Block Party: Friday, July 16 – Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Pride Live: July 17, 2021 – 9:00 PM

Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube

Pride Youth Picnic: Saturday, July 17, 2021- 11:00 AM

Pioneer Park, Mission Hills – 1521 Washington Place Mission Hills

San Diego Black Pride: July 17, 2021 – 12:00 PM

Solamar Hotel – 435 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 3:00 PM

Mujeres Brew – 1986 Julian Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Pride Military Pool Party: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Viejas Resort Allure Pool – 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA 91901

Pride at The Hive: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 4:00 PM

The Hive – 4428 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Pride Senior Coffee: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 9:30 AM

CoffeeNTalk – 1080 University Ave H105, San Diego, CA 92103

Pride at Deja Brew: Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 11:00 AM

Deja Brew – 2528 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Pride Family Gathering: Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 9:30 AM

San Diego Youth Services – 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA 91977

San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event: Saturday, July 24, 2021 – 7:30 PM

Torero Stadium – 5959 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110