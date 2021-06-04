San Diego Pride yesterday announced the series of events, both virtual and in person, taking place during Pride week July 10-18.
Over 20 in-person and virtual events will help the LGBT+ community celebrate Pride all across San Diego County with this year’s theme, Resilient.
San Diego Pride’s board, staff, and year-round program volunteer leaders worked with community partners, sponsors, and small businesses to create unique Pride celebrations that honor the breadth of diversity with options that feel joyful and safe.
“This Pride will be different, but we will still gather, march, rally, mourn and celebrate. Some of us will feel safe enough to join crowds, some will celebrate with close friends and family at home, and some will tune in from around the world. Pride started as a riot against police violence. Pride is a protest, a celebration, a gasp for air. Pride is our resilient unshackled vibrance gathered, pursuing justice with joy,” said Pride Executive Director Fernando López. “However you choose to celebrate Pride with us this year, thank you. Your strength, bravery, and fearless queer brilliance carried you and us to brighter days. It is each of you who makes us collectively resilient.”
In addition, Pride announced the this year’s Spirit of Stonewall recipients who have contributed significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts. Awardees will be honored at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally and during our Pride Live 2021 livestream event.
This year’s awards include the inaugural Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award. The award is named after San Diego Pride’s first Latino co-chair, the late Larry T. Baza. Larry was known as an LGBTQ, art, and intersectional human rights advocate and activist. Baza was a mentor to countless people across generations. Our community lost Larry to COVID-19 earlier this year.
“Since Pride’s first permitted march in 1975, we honor the origins of our movement at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally. Our annual rally weaves together our intergenerational intersectional movement by honoring those who are leading the way and calling our community to action,” said López. “Our LGBTQ community is under attack across this country. Honoring our heroes and connecting ourselves to our history, reminds us all that we are still not equal under the law and drives us to pursue justice with joy.”
Spirit of Stonewall recipients
Champion of Pride – Dwayne Crenshaw
Community Grand Marshal – Moe Girton
Stonewall Service Award – San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition
Inspirational Relationship – Jamie Arangure & Frannya Tuchman
Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award – Matt Morrow
Stonewall Philanthropy Award – The Burgess Family
Community Service – Ana Laura
Light of Pride – Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition
Friend of Pride – County of San Diego Board of Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher
Event Details:
Pride at the Park: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM
Viejas Casino & Resort – 5000 Willows Rd., Alpine, CA 91901
Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition: Friday, July 9, 2021 – 6:00 PM
San Diego Pride – 3620 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104
She Fest: July 10, 2021 – 1:00 PM
Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Resilient Community March: Sunday, July 11, 2021 – 11:00 AM
Balboa Park – Upas Street & 6th Avenue
Light Up the Cathedral: 7pm, July 14, 2021 – 7:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral – 2728 Sixth AveSan Diego, CA 92103
True Colors Revue: Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 7:00 PM
InsideOUT – 1642 University Ave #100, San Diego, CA 92103
Spirit of Stonewall Rally: July 16, 2021 – 6:00 PM
Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Virtual Pride 5K: Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021
Pride Block Party: Friday, July 16 – Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM
Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Pride Live: July 17, 2021 – 9:00 PM
Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube
Pride Youth Picnic: Saturday, July 17, 2021- 11:00 AM
Pioneer Park, Mission Hills – 1521 Washington Place Mission Hills
San Diego Black Pride: July 17, 2021 – 12:00 PM
Solamar Hotel – 435 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Latinx at Mujeres Brew House: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 3:00 PM
Mujeres Brew – 1986 Julian Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Pride Military Pool Party: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 2:00 PM
Viejas Resort Allure Pool – 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA 91901
Pride at The Hive: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 4:00 PM
The Hive – 4428 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
Pride Senior Coffee: Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 9:30 AM
CoffeeNTalk – 1080 University Ave H105, San Diego, CA 92103
Pride at Deja Brew: Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 11:00 AM
Deja Brew – 2528 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
Pride Family Gathering: Sunday, July 18, 2021 – 9:30 AM
San Diego Youth Services – 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA 91977
San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event: Saturday, July 24, 2021 – 7:30 PM
Torero Stadium – 5959 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110
Leave a Reply