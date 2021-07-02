After a year of virtual-only events, San Diego Pride is back with both in-person and virtual events taking place over the week of July 10-18. This has allowed many smaller events geared for certain groups to come together and reconnect after a year of isolation. There are also exciting major events like the Pride Block Party and Resilient Community March. Here is information on each of those events.

The SD Pride website has additional information on which events will be accessible for mobility devices and with all gender bathrooms. American Sign Language interpretation can be provided with one week of notice. For accommodation needs, email accessibility@sdpride.org.

Virtual events

Artist Roundtable: Generations of Pride

Amber St. James: Art is a Drag

Trans Town Hall

SDSU Pride Celebration 2021

Healthy Queer Love Virtual Workshop

Virtual Pride 5k

Pride Live

She Fest

Pride in Recovery

Pride Crafts with CCS

Join the Center for Community Solutions for a community craft night ahead of Pride celebrations. Craft supplies will be provided for designing a Pride button, creating a Pride March poster, adding to a chalk mural and leaving a message on the sticky note wall for LGBTQIA+ survivors of sexual and relationship violence. The event is outdoors and socially distanced. Attendees must wear masks. The event is open to all!

RSVP at www.tinyurl.com/Pride-Crafts-CCS

Thursday, July 8 at 5-7 p.m.

4508 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

Artist Roundtable: Generations of Pride

Join the The San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego Pride, and a panel of young artists from the Pride community as they share their work, practice, and their experiences in using art to express their own identities. This is a free virtual event but registration is required in advance. Participants will be sent the Zoom link and instructions via email once they register. Space is limited.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/3wWlUZ9

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6-7 p.m.

Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition

Celebrate artists being able to display their art in person again at this year’s art show. Art of Pride was created to intentionally have civic and artistic spaces where LGBTQ artists could freely express themselves and have a venue to display their art and community members could view and enjoy their creativity. Art of Pride is intergenerational and open to all LGBTQ artists. This is a live, in-person, on-site exhibition of the works of LGBTQ artists and their allies celebrating The Spirit of our Resilient LGBTQ Community at San Diego Pride’s office. This is a free event hosted by Art of Pride and San Diego Pride.

Register www.bit.ly/3h6sENk

Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6-9 p.m.

San Diego Pride – 3620 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104

Pride Storytime featuring Beans

Join the San Diego Public Library and the Library Shop as they celebrate San Diego Pride 2021. PRIDE Storytime is a family-friendly way of recognizing and celebrating our diversity and individuality through age-appropriate stories and songs. The library is very happy to re-open in-person programming for these special storytime events that will offer PRIDE activity kits and a Pride-Themed Pop-up Shop where attendees will be able to purchase fun goodies from the Library Shop! Pride Activity Kits are free and available while supplies last.

More info at www.facebook.com/SDPLpride

July 10 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kensington Library – 4121 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 02116

She Fest

Join She Fest for its annual flagship event that kicks off Pride week. This year’s event blends virtual and in-person experiences for San Diego’s LGBTQ+ women and non-binary folks. The in-person events will be held at a new location of the Hillcrest Flagpole. Enjoy live music, activities, LGBTQ+ vendors and community groups, workshops, interviews and more. This event is for people who feel at home with “she” and is explicitly inclusive of trans women and non-binary folks.

Learn more at www.sdpride.org/shefest

Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. online, 1-6 p.m. in person

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Pride Ride

The San Diego County Bike Coalition is inviting the community to join them for their upcoming in-person and outdoor start of the San Diego Pride week celebratory bike ride. Everyone is welcome regardless of their skill level or abilities. It’s a fun, casual, pride ride. Bring your own bicycle, helmet, mask and lights. They will be riding bikes (scooters, skateboards, etc.) and the route is approximately 10 miles. There will be social stops along the way. They request that you respect your fellow riders and protect each other by wearing a face mask on the ride. They will be selling some Women+ on Wheels socks and other branded items to participants. A percentage of the sales will be donated to San Diego Pride.

Register at www.bit.ly/3wYAtvp

July 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103

SDEBA Pride Mixer

After an 18 month hiatus the San Diego Equality Business Association is pleased to announce the return of in-person events. Join them for their time honored annual Pride Mixer at InsideOUT. Bring your business cards and prepare to greet fellow members face-to-face once again. Attire is Pride Festive!

Register at www.bit.ly/2UANmO1

Tuesday, July 13 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

InsideOUT – 1642 University Ave #100, San Diego, CA 92103

Resilient Community March

After more than a year of being apart, and two years without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, we invite you to join San Diego’s LGBTQ community in a demonstration of our strength, resilience and resolve to continue the fight for justice and liberation. A full scale Pride Parade of over a quarter million people simply isn’t possible this year, so we’re going back to our roots and taking to the streets. Rather than our typical Pride Parade which would start in Hillcrest’s Pride Plaza and travel down to Balboa Park, this year we will meet in Balboa Park and march to the Hillcrest flagpole. We invite you to join us for this march to reconnect after a year of isolation and to bring your best Prideful attire, flags, protest signs, and messages of hope and resilience.

Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m.

Balboa Park – Upas Street and 6th Avenue

Amber St. James: Art is a Drag

Enjoy this electrifying video performance by Amber St. James—writer, activist, drag queen, and self-described “proud queer glamazon icon” as they bring their high-energy combination of dance, drama, and joyful self-expression to the San Diego Museum of Art.

The Virtual SDMA+ Amber St. James online performance will be shared on The San Diego Museum of Art YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2T2eG7n

Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

Trans Town Hall

Join TransFamily Support Services and San Diego Pride for a virtual conversation with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs regarding the overall state of the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming (GNC) Community within San Diego and the Nation.

Register and submit questions at www.tinyurl.com.TFSSTransTownHall

Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

SDSU Pride Celebration 2021

The Pride Center of San Diego State University is hosting this virtual Pride celebration for SDSU LGBTQ+ alumni, staff, students and allies. This gathering will include sharing highlights from the Pride Center, celebrate students and honor the retirement of their LGBTQ+ Studies Director.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/2SqSvrh

Wednesday, July 14 at 12-1 p.m.

Healthy Queer Love Virtual Workshop

Join the Center for Community Solutions (CCS) for a fun workshop that will engage people in a conversation of what healthy queer love looks like and feels like! This is an intergenerational event open to people of all ages. This event is open to people of all gender and sexual identities but will center the LGBTQIA+ community. We kindly ask allies that attend to be mindful of the space they are in.

Register at www.tinyurl.com/CCS-Healthy-Queer-Love

Wednesday, July 14 at 5-6 p.m.

Light Up the Cathedral

You are invited to join LGBTQ Faith Leaders and Faithful at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. Join Dean Penny Bridges and other Faith Leaders as we gather together, in person to celebrate our faith and resilience and remember those we have lost in the past year. Joining us for Light up the Cathedral 2021 will be Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman who will offer a Kumeyaay Land Acknowledgment and Ral Christman Jr. who will perform a traditional Kumeyaay blessing. Music will also be provided by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus. After the service the Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colors. This is a free, accessible event.

Learn more at www.sdpride.org/lightup

Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral – 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

True Colors Revue

Join us as Paris Sukomi Max’s True Colors Revue returns for Pride week! After over a year apart, your most fierce and fabulous local drag queens are reuniting to help us all celebrate Pride in bold, bright, and beautiful style.

We’re bringing all the glitz, glam, and joy of the San Diego Pride Festival Stonewall Main Stage True Colors show to our gorgeous urban oasis insideOUT. Tickets start at $25. All proceeds go towards San Diego Pride’s year-round education and advocacy programs.

For tickets and info visit www.sdpride.org/tcr

Thursday, July 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.

InsideOUT – 1642 University Ave #100, San Diego, CA 92103

Rainbow Waters Pool Party

The only place to party with the gays and kick-off Pride with soaking sounds by Taj, Michael Paul, and John Joseph. All-new decor, production, and full bars to get you ready to kick off Pride San Diego!

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/3x7CB3S

Friday, July 16 at 12-6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Mission Valley , 7450 Hazard Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92108

GLSEN Roller Skating Night

GLSEN San Diego County is proud to celebrate Pride Weekend with a Free Skating Night for students and recent high school grads! This event will be at Derby United, an outdoor roller rink in San Diego. If you have any questions, please email chair@sdca.glsen.org.

Register at www.bit.ly/2UdIgan

Friday, July from 5-7 p.m.

Derby United – 6060 Federal Blvd., San Diego, CA 92114

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

San Diego’s first rally was held in 1975. The Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. It is a time for us to honor our origins, celebrate those who are leading the way, and call our community to action around some of our movement’s most pressing issues.

Hosted by the Hillcrest Business Association and held in conjunction with the annual Pride of Hillcrest Block Party, this year’s rally will be a scaled back, in-person event and streamed online.

For more info, visit www.sdpride.org/rally

Friday, July 16 at 6-7 p.m.

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103. This event will also be streamed online.

Hillcrest Block Party

The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party will return to Pride Plaza to kick-off San Diego Pride weekend in July, 2021. The event celebrates the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community. The event includes a beer garden, dance party, drag brunch and happy hour.

For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/35NNn3x

Friday, July 16 at 2-11 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 at 2-11 p.m.

Hillcrest Pride Flag – 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Virtual Pride 5K

The 2021 Pride 5K Run & Walk will be a highlight of the annual Pride Week festivities – so mark your calendar. Last year, despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 runners and walkers, from around the world, participated and raise $24,000 for our charity partners; join with fellow community members and help us raise even more this year. 2021 will again be virtual so you can complete your 5K wherever you choose. Dress up in rainbow gear to run or walk this 5k and document it on social media. Get creative and find a path that excites you, whether its the beach, park or a hike. Funds raised by the event benefit the LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride.

For information and to register, visit www.frwsd.org

Friday, July 16 through Monday, July 19

Sky Disco Rooftop Party

LE Parties invites the community for a Sky disco party with house music and Pride vibes. House beats by Jinx Mirage, Clifford G and Techniche.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/2T73IgN

Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Solamar San Diego, 435 Sixth Ave.

Pride Weekend Kickoff BBQ

After the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, the University Christian Church (UCC) will be hosting a free Pride BBQ to kickoff Pride Weekend. For this event, they will also be delivering an affirming message, sing together and celebrate with rainbow communion bread. There will be free parking in their lot for anyone who would like to attend the rally or spend the evening in Hillcrest. The University Christian Church was the first open and affirming congregation in their tradition in all Southern California and has a rich history of support and solidarity. They hope to see you there!

Friday, July 16 at 6:30-8 p.m.

3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

Unite Music Festival

Join us for our massive 5th anniversary of the events that changed everything for San Diego Pride’s nightlife experience! Three nights (and early mornings) at Spin San Diego nightclub with a rooftop bar and live DJs and performers. In addition, the Unite! Music Festival includes a cruise on the largest yacht in Southern California, The Hornblower Inspiration. Multi-talented gay icon Toddrick Hall will headline the cruise.

For info and tickets, visit www.bit.ly/3xIgAJ4

Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. to Monday, July 19 at 9 a.m.

Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St., San Diego, CA 92110

Pride Live

Join us for our second virtual Pride celebration showcasing our LGBTQIA+ community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible and help us thrive all year, every year. Your hosts Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye and local celebrity Amber St. James are ready to help you celebrate Pride at home.

Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube at www.sdpride.org/live

Pride Youth Picnic

Join the San Diego Pride Youth Programs in celebrating Pride 2021 at Pioneer Park in Mission Hills. This event is for middle and high school aged LGBTQ youth and allies and will feature a private picnic area with outdoor games, free snacks and beverages. Entrance is free and all middle and high school aged youth are welcome. Capacity is limited.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/3xQoJv8

Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pioneer Park, Mission Hills – 1521 Washington Place Mission Hills

Pride Senior Coffee

Join the Fellowship of Older Gays (FOG) and San Diego Pride for a Senior Coffee Gathering at CoffeenTalk (formerly Starbucks) in the Ralph’s / Trader Joe’s plaza. All LGBT seniors are welcome to come and enjoy a free coffee and snacks as we celebrate being together again in 2021.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/3qpomVM

Saturday, July 17 at 9:30 a.m.

CoffeeNTalk – 1080 University Ave H105, San Diego, CA 92103

Pride Storytime Featuring Friidae

Join the San Diego Public Library as they celebrate San Diego Pride 2021. PRIDE Storytime is a family-friendly way of recognizing and celebrating our diversity and individuality through age-appropriate stories and songs. The library is very happy to re-open in-person programming for these special storytime events that will offer PRIDE activity kits and a Pride-Themed Pop-up Shop where attendees will be able to purchase fun goodies from the Library Shop! Pride Activity Kits are free and available while supplies last.

Learn more at facebook.com/SDPLpride

Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

City Heights Library – 3795 Fairmount Ave.

Gay to Z Pride Pool Party

LE Parties presents Josh Peace and Khris O’Neil at the DoubleTree pool.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/35TAC7z

Saturday, July 17 at 12-6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Mission Valley, 7450 Hazard Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92108

San Diego Black Pride

Rejoice and Reunite! Let’s turn up and celebrate Black Pride, the beauty of our Blackness, and our LGBTQ(ute-ness). Wet t-shirt contest, rooftop pool party, games, bar, prizes and performances.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/3gRNtxe

Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Solamar Hotel – 435 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Pride at the Park

Pride is your time to celebrate being out and proud in the San Diego sun! Dance the day away at Viejas Casino & Resort’s beautiful park with your favorite DJs including DJ John Joseph, DJ Kinky Loops, and DJ Taj. The event culminates with incredible performances by Gottmik and more of your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. After hours DJ PurFlo will help you spin the night away. You’re fabulous host for the day is the incredible Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye. This event is 21+ only. General admission is $20.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/3qmU4Tw

Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Viejas Casino & Resort – 5000 Willows Rd., Alpine, CA 91901

Pride Military Pool Party

Attention all LGBTQ Active Duty Service members and Veterans – you are invited to report to the San Diego Pride Military Department Pool Party on Saturday, July 17 from 1400 to 1700 hours at the Allure Pool at Viejas Resort and Casino. On hand to MC the party is local drag performer Nadya Symone and providing five star entertainment is DJ Drew G. Wear your red, white and blue, pink, yellow and green and come celebrate Pride in military style. This is a free event sponsored by your San Diego Pride Military Department. Please RSVP. This event is 21+ only.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/2UA4vr8

Saturday, July 17 at 2-5 p.m.

Viejas Resort Allure Pool – 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA 91901

Pride in Recovery

Please celebrate recovery with them by joining their community ‘Pride in Recovery’ meeting either in-person at the Live and Let Alano Club or virtually via Zoom.

Saturday, July 17 at 3-4 p.m.

3847 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92103

Zoom Meeting ID: 871 7690 4168

Passcode: 3847

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House

Join the San Diego LGBTQ Latinx Coalition in celebrating LGBTQ Latinx Pride 2021 at Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan. This is a family and dog friendly event featuring performances by DJ Nuyuku, Viva Folklorico and local drag queen stars Raquelita and Barbie Q. The event will also feature a Mercado of local community vendors celebrating Pride with us. Entrance to this event is free and all folks are welcome. Capacity is limited.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/3gTw6wb

Saturday, July 17 at 3 p.m.

Mujeres Brew – 1986 Julian Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Pride at The Hive

Join the San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition for Pride at The Hive. We’re celebrating pride with this family-friendly event at The Hive with live entertainment by drag performers Satanna, Luna Naughty, Hung Real Lo and a live performance by Roann. Take a selfie at our photo booth and enjoy Happy Hour pricing provided by The Hive. Let’s support Asian-owned businesses! This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Please use the RSVP to sign up. Capacity is limited.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/35NyNcc

Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

The Hive – 4428 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Dear One: Love & Longing in MidCentury Queer American

This event is hosted by Diversionary Theatre.

Dear ONE: Love & Longing in MidCentury Queer America is inspired by letters submitted to the nation’s first openly queer publication, ONE Magazine between, 1953-1965. Diversionary’s teen acting program, along with the San Diego Youth Choir will perform DearOne in St Paul’s Cathedral. This is a free event but tickets should be reserved in advance.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/3h3R8Z0

Saturday, July 17 at 4-6 p.m.

St. Paul’s Cathedral Courtyard – 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 93103

Pride Family Gathering

The Pride 2021 Family Gathering is hosted by the San Diego Youth Services in partnership with Families @the Center, PFLAG San Diego, San Diego Pride, TransFamily Support Services and Transforming Families.

Bring the whole LGBTQ family and join us for a fun day of activities and games for all ages. Water and light snacks will be provided. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and pop-up canopy and join us for the day. Clowns and face painting and dancing are included. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/2UCDW4A

Sunday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m.

San Diego Youth Services – 3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Pride at Deja Brew

Join the San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition for Pride at Deja Brew where we’ll be enjoying friends, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Take a selfie at our photo booth and meet other LGBTQ Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle-Eastern, and Desi folks. This event is in partnership with Deja Brew. Let’s support Asian-owned businesses! This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Please use the RSVP to sign up. Capacity is limited.

RSVP at www.bit.ly/3xP1Ojz

Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m.

Deja Brew – 2528 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Super Fab Mega Pool Party

LE Parties presents DJs Ryan Skyy, Brynn Taylor, Casey Alva and Zareen at the DoubleTree pool.

Get tickets at www.bit.ly/3h0SiTX

Sunday, July 18 at 12-6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Mission Valley, 7450 Hazard Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92108

True Colors Revue

Join us as Paris Sukomi Max’s True Colors Revue returns for Pride week! After over a year apart, your most fierce and fabulous local drag queens are reuniting to help us all celebrate Pride in bold, bright, and beautiful style. We’re bringing all the glitz, glam, and joy of the San Diego Pride Festival Stonewall Main Stage True Colors show to our gorgeous urban oasis insideOUT. All proceeds go to Pride’s year round advocacy and education services.

Get tickets at www.sdpride.org/tcr

Doors open on Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

InsideOUT, 1642 University Ave. #100, San Diego, CA 92103

San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event

We’re excited to announce our partnership with San Diego Loyal! Our Loud & Proud initiative consists of a fan section that will be permanently decorated with rainbow swag and 20% of the proceeds from this section comes directly back to San Diego Pride!

Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Torero Stadium – 5959 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110