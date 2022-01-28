You’ve probably heard of Niagara Falls. You maybe even have seen a few pictures of it. Even so, you likely have no concept of the majesty and wonder of Niagara Falls unless you’ve been there in person and heard the thunderous crashing of so much water. Like so many great sites the experience of being present with them is completely different than seeing a photograph of them online.

When you’re considering places to visit and sights to see while travelling, often the natural phenomena of the world take a back seat. This can occur for a number of reasons but in most cases is the result of travel habits developed in earlier eras when it was harder to get around, particularly if the site in question was a little off the beaten path like many natural locations are.

If you’re passing by the Niagara Falls area, you might want to think about spending an afternoon (or a whole day) at one of the world’s most beautiful natural elements. The following will explore a few of the reasons why you should witness Niagara Falls for yourself.

The Falls Are One Of The Natural Wonders Of The World

Many people know about the seven wonders of the ancient world, and quite a lot of folks know about the natural wonders of the world too. If you have the opportunity to witness one of the world’s great natural wonders, how can you say no? Formed an estimated 12,000 years ago, the falls have been inspiring awe for generations upon generations. People from all over the world have traveled to the sight for their honeymoon or to perform fantastic feats of human endurance.

Niagara Falls is just one of the world’s stellar natural phenomena. Other natural wonders include the Northern Lights, Mount Everest, The Great Barrier Reef, and the Grand Canyon. Each of these sites and many others are jaw-droppingly beautiful and fills those who witness them with sensations of awe.

Being Near Running Water Is Good For You

For a long time, people have sensed that being near rushing water, be it falls, rivers or oceans has produced feelings of calm and contentment. People speak about going to the beach to improve their health or hiking up to see some falls as part of what keeps their mental health thriving.

The science now exists that proves why this is. Being near water makes people happier, healthier, more likely to experience feelings of transcendence and connectedness, and even improves the work they do. Why not get some of these wonderful benefits while visiting one of the world’s most beautiful tourist attractions?

If you’re able to see something new and wondrous and witness it improves your health and mental state, it’s more than a win-win. It’s a pretty spectacular deal.

Accessible And Welcoming

Not only are the falls themselves beautiful, but the surrounding area is built to support visitors and ensure they have all they need. You’ll find no shortage of restaurants, accommodations, activities for adults, child-friendly activities, and transportation options, making a trip to Niagara Falls pretty easy to organize and enjoy. One of the most common routes for those traveling from a distance is to go from NYC to Niagara Falls, but there are lots of other options. On the Canadian side of the border, Toronto to Niagara Falls is relatively easy to manage as well. Whichever side you’re approaching the falls from (it straddles the border between Canada and America), you’ll find a ton of amenities.

Inexpensive

One of the extra special things about Niagara Falls compared to other tourist attractions is how inexpensive it is to see the sight—the water rushes and falls and anyone nearby gets to see it. You can walk right up to the falls and enjoy them without having to pay for an entry ticket. Of course, there are additional ways to experience the falls like taking a ferry or dining in a restaurant with a stellar view of the falls or the park on the American side of the border, but these are all extras. The falls are one of those rare epic things that are available for people to see without costing a hefty price.

The above reasons should have outlined why it would be an excellent idea to visit Niagara Falls. Of course, be sure to follow all safety precautions presented by those who manage the falls. Barriers are in place for a reason, and safety should never be sacrificed for a good Instagram picture.