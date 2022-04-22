The development of physical and emotional signs of aging in older adults is sometimes abrupt or otherwise gradual. It differs from person to person. To address elderly personality changes adequately, you must watch closely to understand and confirm extended signs effectively.

For instance, when you talk with your parents, ask how they’re feeling and if they’re still engaged in their usual social activities. If you notice they have lost interest in socializing or have stopped participating in hobbies, that could be a sign of depression.

It’s also possible that there is an underlying physical health issue causing them to back away from the things they once enjoyed. Sometimes personality changes in the elderly are drastic such as major mood changes.

Let’s look at a few signs that indicate chronic behavioral or personality changes in the elderly.

Physical Aspects That Influence Elderly Personality Changes

Persistent fatigue and loss of energy are just two of the physical signs that your parents might be struggling and may need assistance. See if they have difficulty getting up or staying steady when standing. If they’re using items to balance themselves while they walk, that’s a definite sign that help is needed.

Furthermore, symptoms of underlying health issues can reflect in the form of appetite and weight loss. For instance, you might notice that they’re not hungry during their usual meal times. Also, check over for excess consumption of fast food or snacks that are easy to prepare but lack nutritional value. Such newfound cravings sometimes indicateelderly personality changes.

In either case, your parents could be putting themselves at risk of improper nutrition, leading to more serious health issues.

Loss Of Attention Signals And Environmental Clues

Loss of attention signals and environmental clues may show your senior loved one is suffering from effects of aging. Memory loss, forgetfulness, and confusion can reveal themselves through missed doctor’s appointments, incorrect placement of household items, or making repeated phone calls to you at odd hours. Also, poor housekeeping and lack of home maintenance are sure signs that something isn’t right with your loved one.

Furthermore, if you keep noticing things like constantly missing out on daily grooming habits or personal hygiene, it could be a sign of depression, dementia, or other health issues.

To understand better, go for a ride and look for diminished driving skills, such as slow response times or rolling through stop signs. For instance, if they miss turns frequently, that might be because they can’t read the signs effectively.

While no one wants to see anyone lose this vital piece of independence, it’s more problematic and dangerous if their driving skills are impaired due to physical ailments, a lack of attention, and an inability to focus. In fact, not only is your loved one’s life at risk but they are also putting the lives of others in danger.

However, some older adults are adamant about what they want to do regardless of the consequences. These can be categorized as poor judgment, a common facet of elderly personality changes. Poor judgment can also come in the form of deciding against going to the doctor.

Conclusion

These physical and emotional signs are tough issues to face, but ignoring any of them could prove more dangerous and costly to your loved ones. Keep an eye out to see if these signs persist over a stretch of days or weeks. You might also check with friends and neighbors to see if they are noticing these behavior changes as well.

Certainly, any or all of these signs can cause frustration and concern but don’t worry. There are ways to cope and get help. All of these environmental clues point to the fact that something needs to be done to help your loved one remain independent.