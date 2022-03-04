By KENDRA SITTON

Tenants of an apartment building in North Park are speaking up about what they describe as a “prime example of blatant greed.”

According to the residents of the Kansas St. apartment building, Asset Property Management sent notices they were raising the rent above rent control limits while simultaneously limiting their access to amenities due to renovations.

In February, most of the tenants received 30-day notices that their rent would rise 10% — which is above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the area. For others, the reality was worse. A few Section 8 senior citizens had their rent raised nearly 100%. A photo of Daniel Palmer’s, a Section 8 resident, 60-day notice showed his rent was to increase from $1025 to $1950.

“You just look at it in utter disbelief that somebody could be so inhuman for just corporate greed,” tenant Don said.

The news was devastating for another senior tenant who thought it would be her ‘forever home.’

This comes amid renovations that have blocked access to the pool, spa and other amenities. The rents were raised last year as well, making some fear that increases will continue and staying there will not be sustainable. Some have already chosen to move out while others are seeking legal aid so they can stay housed amid limited affordable housing options in San Diego.

“There are a lot of empty apartments of people who have left,” said tenant Alexandria Harris.

She has lived there for four years and wanted to stay until she and her fiancé could afford a house. The rent increase is causing extra stress for the teacher and grad student as she fights to stay in the building.

Until 15 years ago, the apartment building was restricted to seniors. When a pair of brothers purchased the building, they opened up the units to people of all ages which is when Don moved in.

Don described the previous landlord as keeping the apartment building clean and well maintained. He was even given discounted rent when he lost his job.

The problems began when the landlord decided to retire a couple years ago and the new owners hired Asset Property Management to take charge of the building. Asset Property Management chose not to comment on this story.

“They will say that they’ve raised the rent to be more commensurate with the market. Well, that’s ridiculous because what people are getting for their money here is not reflective of market value,” said Don.

Don believes the continually rising rents are an effort to push out old tenants so the company can finish renovations and charge higher rents to new tenants.

“Pushing people out into the streets through higher rents is exactly what their latest mode of trying to get people to leave this building so they can continue their renovations,” Don said.

For those trying to find housing elsewhere, asking rent in the region has increased 25.7%, or $500, in the past year according to a study by Dwellsy. This comes amid a rise in homelessness as many simply cannot afford the cost of housing in the area.

CPI for the area should limit landlords from raising the rent more than 9.1%. Even if the CPI was followed, Harris worries it would still harm vulnerable seniors living on a fixed income.

“There’s a handful of elderly people still left here that are still dealing with this crap and they shouldn’t have to pay this extra money,” Harris said.

The tenants fighting to stay in the building have turned to the City Council, the office of Mayor Todd Gloria and the state licensing board but have found no fast help. Now they are hoping media pressure and a possible lawsuit might be able to keep them in their homes.

Harris said the conflict with management has hurt the community of friendly and caring neighbors.

Even weeks after the 30-day notice was posted, Harris is shocked by the rent increase.

“We were literally flabbergasted. It was insane. I couldn’t believe that it was happening. I still can’t believe it’s happening,” Harris said.

The residents speaking up worry that their community is not the only building where rents are rising faster than tenants can afford.

— Kendra Sitton can be reached at kendra@sdnews.com.