The Irish Congress of Southern California (ICSC) has announced that the 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has officially been cancelled. This is due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 parade as well. This would have been the 40th annual event, which takes place in Bankers Hill and Balboa Park every Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Tony Mande is the chair of the ICSC Board of Directors and is optimistic that they will be able to have a true parade and festival next year.

“We are of course, very disappointed to have a second Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival cancelled,” said Mande. “However, we are acutely aware that many cultural and community events are also sharing these same difficulties. The priority of the Irish Congress of Southern California will continue to be the health and wellbeing of our families, friends and the greater San Diego Community. We are looking forward to seeing everybody in 2022.”

The ICSC is currently exploring alternatives to the parade and festival including an online event, fundraisers, or a scaled down celebration later in the year if state mandates allow. The ICSC is a 501(c)3 non-profit and relies solely on sponsorship, donations and event revenue to continue its mission of promoting Irish History and Culture in San Diego. For more info, go to: www.stpatsparade.org