San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, is proud to present its 74th Season, The Impossibly Possible Season. All of the shows will celebrate how hope makes all things possible.

Executive Director James Saba, Artistic Director Desha Crownover and the entire production team are very excited to welcome back Junior Theatre students for live performances after the prolonged shut down. “We have put a lot of thought into the safety and well-being of our performers and will be ensuring that everyone follows COVID guidelines that include masking by cast and crew, frequent sanitation and testing“ says Saba. “We are revising our ticketing process, as well, to seat families in socially distanced pods, with face coverings required of all audience members. Junior Theatre is a family and family takes care of one another.”

The season opens with A Year with Frog and Toad on Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The second Saturday performance of each production will be ASL- interpreted.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 – $18. Discounts are available for children, seniors and military. For tickets and more information, visit juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.