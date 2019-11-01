By KENDRA SITTON | Uptown News

The San Diego Museum of Art (SDMA) kicked off the opening of its new exhibit “Abstract Revolution” with a popular after-hours event on Thursday, Oct. 17. Guests were told to wear their boldest and brightest outfits to celebrate Abstract Expressionism — outside the male lens.

The exhibit showcases the oft-overlooked women who drove the movement, which began in post-World War II New York. SDMA explains, “The significance of the contributions made to Abstract Expressionism by [Jackson] Pollock and his male contemporaries should not be underestimated, but nor should the contributions of the many female artists who not only helped to found the movement but who continued to define abstraction for many decades.” “Abstract Revolution” features the work of important female artists, including Lee Krasner, Elaine de Koonig, Helen Frankthaler and Deborah Remington.

The event “Culture & Cocktails” spread the theme of the new exhibit throughout the entire museum. Galleries normally dedicated to early American art were converted to host a Rainbow Exposure photo booth and tables where guests designed their own bandanas. Attendees played with color in an area for spin art. Makeup artists were on hand to add Abstract Expressionist-inspired face paint to offset guests’ daring, bold outfits.

The sundown series also brought together a mix of culinary delights, including the Taco Picasso food truck, complimentary salads from Napizza, and lemon cupcakes as well as the evening’s signature cocktail “The VIP” from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. The light cocktail was made with clementine Svedka Vodka and fresh Hawaiian pineapple.

The event attracted so many guests, not only was the central dance floor moderated by DJ Amanda Malcolm-Brown, but many of the galleries also filled with crowds to see permanent exhibits, with Malcolm-Brown’s beats pulsing through the walls.

The “Abstract Revolution” exhibit will be on display until Feb. 23, 2020, and the next “Culture & Cocktails” event will occur early next year. For more information, visit sdmart.org.

— Kendra Sitton can be reached at kendra@sdnews.com.