SDCCD welcomes applicants for Promise program

By SDCNN Staff

San Diego Community College District has announced that the deadline for students to apply for its Promise program for the 2018-2019 academic year is Aug. 3. The program offers students the opportunity to attend one of SDCCD’s associated campuses tuition-free for two years.

To be eligible, applicants must have California residency, be a first-time student, enroll in at least 12 units, and complete this years FAFSA or DREAM Act application. All eligible applications will be accepted.

The school urges interested students to apply early so “they will have plenty of time to apply for admission at either City, Mesa, or Miramar colleges, meet with a counselor to develop their education plan, and take part in a campus Promise orientation before classes begin Aug. 20,” said SDCCD vice chancellor of student services, Lynn Neault, in a press release.

Students in the program have access to academic counseling, educational planning, and other services, as well as the opportunity to receive assistance for instructional materials provided through the program.

For more information, or to complete an application, visit sdccd.edu/promise.