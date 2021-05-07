By Diana Cavagnaro

Beach time is around the corner…are you ready? Catherine Huss is launching a new swimwear collection in June just in time for the summer. She saw a need for women who wanted to have more coverage. Huss began designing swimwear to give women more confidence. This first collection is a classic all black suit that is not too trendy. The sizes of this swimwear range from XS to XXL. She has designed three tops and three bottoms to mix and match along with a very feminine swim dress.

Huss said that she had always dreamed about working in fashion as she was growing up and took sewing classes in high school. Moving on to a private college in St. Paul, Minnesota, she went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Apparel Designs and Catholic Studies. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles and procured a job with a women’s clothing brand Leo and Nicole. She worked there for five years as a technical designer.

Because of her love for the beach and the ocean she decided to transplant to San Diego. She quickly found a job as a technical designer at Rylee & Cru. This company primarily makes clothing for kids. After working at this children’s line for one-year, the pandemic struck and she found herself jobless. Having a lot of free time, she started designing on her own and which evolved into Siena and Co.

Huss said the brand name comes from her own name since her mother had named her after St. Catherine of Siena. When she was younger, she had travelled abroad and especially loved the town of Siena, Italy. She was inspired by this beautiful town and the Italian Riviera. It was serendipitous that it was the feast of St. Catherine of Siena on the day I was interviewing her.

Moving forward after launching her first collection, Huss’s goal is to expand with coverups, beach attire and resort wear. She aims to incorporate the evergreen palette of red, olive, and eggplant. Huss wants to ensure there is dignity for the models wearing the swimwear and ethical working standards in the factories that sew them. Everything is made here in the U.S. Huss is offering free shipping for life if you sign up on the website. To view this new Swimwear Collection visit www.siena-co.com.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in San Diego. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.

