By Diana Cavagnaro

Soroptimist International of San Diego presented a luncheon, awards ceremony, and fashion show on March 12 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. The event began with an amazing shopping experience. Boutique vendors were set up with beautiful handbags such as Tina Frantz Designs, Couture fashion Jewelry by Leonard Simpson, and trendy clothing by BE Boutique to mention a few. The theme for the event was “Diamonds & Divas.” Entertainment was provided by The Flaxtones.

After a fun morning of shopping, the guests all retired to the Silver Pearl Ballroom. Each table was beautifully decorated with Tiffany boxes that were draped in pearls. Rory Devine from NBC San Diego and TV Personality Geni Cavitt were the Mistresses of Ceremonies for the afternoon. They announced the Live Your Dream Awards which provides education and training awards for women. These nine women are overcoming major obstacles through education. The awardees were Natalie Allison, Nancy Beas, Jabrasia Dogg, Sandy Gonzalez, Wafaa Kamil, Aleena Penny, Ruby Romero, Chaleese, and Beverly Meza.

During the luncheon they had a live auction with Erin Liddell as their auctioneer. For this Paddle Raise section she was able to get the audience excited about donating to the Soroptimist so they can continue their important work. Liddell was able to raise over $20,000 for this program. The entertainment and fashion show began after lunch under the direction of Gretchen Productions. In keeping with the theme, this entertaining show began with the song “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Gretchen Burns adds singing and dancing to the fashion shows as her signature look. The models came down the runway wearing attire from local boutiques and Macy’s Fashion Valley. One of the knockout models was Andria Elam, Mrs. California US 2021.

This local chapter of the Soroptimist is a non-profit organization that provides education and training for women and girls. In addition to giving the Live Your Dream awards they also help the Second Chance Program which is assisting women to transition from jail time back into the community. They donate backpacks with school supplies to Girls Rising and also work with Kitchens For Good supporting females in the culinary/hospitality arts. They have formed STAT! with the desire to help the fight against human trafficking in San Diego. For the last 20 years they have purchased a hand-knotted rug from the Mardin School in Eastern Turkey which is auctioned off at the event. For more information on the Soroptimist, visit sisandiego.org.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at DianaCavagnaro.com.