KENDRA SITTON | Uptown News

4DX is sold on the promise it allows regular moviegoers to be a part of the action. It seems no movie is more important for this to happen in than “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Peter Parker’s journey as a bullied nerd into a superhero still struggling with regular teenager problems is meant to be more universal and relatable than that of the incredibly rich genius or a norse god. The added sensory experience of watching the latest movie featuring the New York-based teen’s adventures pulls the viewer closer into the action as well as his travels.

The plot itself focuses on technology being used to trick the world. In a 4DX theater, you don’t forget you are not actually there, but it reminds you of how immersive a viewing experience can be.

In the two latest films released in 4DX in the US, “Spider-Man” and Fast and Furious spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” there were varying levels of commitment to the format. Spider-Man was released in 4DX Extreme — which includes amped up effects to increase adrenaline. In contrast, “Hobbs & Shaw” did not even include 3D visuals in its release to 4DX. It relied on the fog machines, water, and motion chairs to build the international scenes in the movie.

Both “Far From Home” and “Hobbs & Shaw” are part of franchises that people have known for years. The special effects means the audience finally has some skin in the game. When a character is punched or thrown, they feel a tap in the backs of their chairs. It many not be much, but the physical mirroring of a character’s pain can add to a connection with characters people were raised with. In addition to the violent fights, kids raised on these films grew up dreaming of swinging through New York on webs and racing through the streets of LA. Now, the next generation of kids has the opportunity to taste what that feels like.

— Kendra Sitton can be reached at kendra@sdnews.com.