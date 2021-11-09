Spider veins are damaged veins that appear in the form of twisted structures that look like a spider web or a tree branch. Though the symptoms are not highly harmful or contagious, people prefer to treat them in order to get rid of the blue and red-colored bumps or swollen veins that appear on the surfaces of their face, legs, or pelvic area. Since they are caused due to a weakening in the blood vessel wall or due to a disorder in the body valves, it’s better to consult a specialist for treatment as soon as possible. However, if you observe the symptoms of this condition, you don’t have to worry or panic since it’s common in 30% to 60% of adults throughout the world. In order to understand how to effectively treat this medical condition and what the symptoms are, continue reading this article.

Causes of Spider Veins

The symptoms of spider veins are caused usually due to a disruption in the valves inside the veins. Generally, the walls that carry blood from the heart to different parts of the body close once the blood is passed through it, to ensure the veins do not carry blood back to the heart. However, if this particular valve gets damaged or stops working, the blood in the body is at risk of flowing in the wrong direction. It can also get stuck inside the veins, causing them to change in size and further transform into web-like structures. Here are some causes of valve blockage or spider veins.

Obesity

Genetic history

Medical history

Illnesses like tumors and constipation that increase blood pressure in the abdomen.

Postmenopausal hormone replacement

Hormonal change due to puberty, menopause, or pregnancy.

Jobs that require long standing or working hours.

Blood clots

Common Symptoms

Analyzing symptoms beforehand can help you get treatment at the right time and recover easily. That’s why, if you are having symptoms of blue, purple, or red-colored thin and small lines that are flat or slightly raised, it’s better to get an explanation for it. People usually mistake a regular doctor with a Venous Specialist and seek treatment from them. However, vein specialists have undergone advanced training in the area of veins and nerves and no other doctor can diagnose the problems related to veins better than they can. Additionally, here is a list of symptoms that can help you diagnose spider veins if it’s causing a serious condition.

Pain

Bleeding

Itching

Swelling

Redness

Blue or purple strangled veins

Available Treatment Methods

Spider veins are not a severe medical condition and can be treated using several methods. To help you, here are some methods.

Sclerotherapy

Sclerotherapy is one of the famous treatments for spider veins that helps to eliminate the pain and discomfort of severe symptoms. The procedure only involves the injection of concentrated saline solution that can make the swollen or raised veins disappear within 6 weeks. The best part of this treatment is that anyone can easily afford it.

Endovenous Laser Ablation

Another famous treatment method is known as endovenous laser ablation that requires a professional specialist to make a small cut near the infected vein and insert a small laser fiber in it. This treatment is considered safer than others as it uses laser light to help the swollen vein collapse. However, if not treated with care, the patients may be at risk of damaged blood vessels, infection, heat damage, and inflammation.

Radiofrequency

Radiofrequency is a well-known treatment for curing spider veins and involves a small catheter being inserted into veins. It is similar to sclerotherapy as veins are heated to cause them to disappear. However, radiofrequency is used to treat the condition and the patient is given anesthesia before the start of the surgery.

Surgery

There are many surgery options available that many people opt for if they don’t want their swollen vein segments to be visible on their skin. The time frame of the surgery is based on the type you opt for. For instance, you can either select the option to tie off a vein (litigation) or you can ask your surgeon to remove the defective vein segment (stripping). Some of the basic surgery types involve endoscopic vein surgery, ambulatory phlebectomy, transilluminated, etc. It takes specialists at least 1 to 2 hours to conduct the operation. Fortunately, there are higher chances of recovery after 2 to 3 weeks of the treatment.

Understanding the symptoms of spider veins is necessary if you want to treat them. Since the people who have this medical condition on their skin are not only worried about their health but also feel humiliated to show the swollen mark to anyone.



If you are observing symptoms of spider veins or facing any trouble due to the web-like structure that is visible through your skin, it’s better to get it treated as soon as possible as the treatment procedure is not as difficult as it seems and recovery is usually seamless.