By J.M. GARCIA

Katrina Lewis-Gutierrez starts work at ten in the morning by opening a box of paper cups while standing behind the counter of the Häagen-Dazs store in Fashion Valley. She enjoys the early hours. She gets more done working by herself and spends her time restocking for the afternoon and evening rush.

“You have chocolate?” Someone asks, poking their head in the door.

“Of course.”

“I’ll be by after lunch.”

“I’ll be here,” Lewis-Gutierrez responded.

She wears a black T-shirt with a the Häagen-Dazs logo and ties her long hair in a braided ponytail. From her neat appearance, many customers with a stereotype of what a homeless person looks like would not guess that Lewis-Gutierrez does not have housing.

She has been at the store for about a year and earns about $1,600 a month working part-time. Of all the jobs she has had, this ranks as one of her favorites. A four-year-old girl named Sophie recently asked her to be her best friend. Lewis-Gutierrez smiled and agreed. She has gotten to know a hairdresser and her three daughters.

Another customer cried when she told him she had applied for a job at a Target store off Interstate 805. It would be an opportunity to work there and convenient. She has lived in a 1982 Chevrolet P30 Winnebago with her fiancé on a side street across from the store for almost two years.

Of the nearly 8,500 homeless people in San Diego County, more than 700 live in vehicles, according to an annual countywide survey. Almost 500 emergency housing vouchers became available last year to address housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis-Gutierrez received one but a year later, red tape and the bias of some landlords toward homeless people has made it difficult for her to find a home before the voucher expires.

“One landlord told me, ‘All people on Section 8 have bed bugs,’” Lewis-Gutierrez, 39, said. “Rather than clump me in with a category, they should look at me as a completely different person.”

Lewis-Gutierrez grew up in a small, quiet town in Utah. During her high school senior year she met a young man and became pregnant. They married and had two more children by the time she was 24. She said her husband introduced her to heroin and pills. That led to years of substance use and a four-month prison sentence. They divorced in 2016 and the state took the children, turning them over to their father’s aunt. The following year, Lewis-Gutierrez moved to San Diego with a truck driver and stopped using drugs. But when he died of cancer in 2018, she became homeless and resumed her drug habit. With the support of her fiancé, Teddy Medhin, who she met at a 7/11 store the same year, Lewis-Gutierrez stopped using drugs again and has been clean and sober since 2019.

Like Lewis-Gutierrez, Medhin, 39, had a substance use disorder and spent time in prison. He said he has been drug-free for five years. He works at a gas station.

“I’m doing this sobriety for me,” Lewis-Gutierrez said. “A lot of homeless don’t quit because you quit and then you look around at the bushes and dirt you’re staying in and think, ‘I’m by myself and this is it,’ and you get high to get away from your life. You have to take the person out of the environment.”

Living in a dilapidated Winnebago may not be that far removed from staying outside but Lewis-Gutierrez prefers it to sleeping in the riverbed behind Fashion Valley Mall like she once did. She and Medhin have organized their work schedules so that one of them can always be with the Winnebago to prevent someone from stealing it or breaking in. Once they find a place to rent, they hope to work the same hours so they can be home together.

“Katrina has struggled to find a landlord not too stringent on background checks,” said Cory Stapleton, an outreach worker with the nonprofit, People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). “Homeless people face a lot obstacles and discrimination getting access to housing. Happens all the time in different ways.”

The emergency housing voucher issued to Lewis-Gutierrez applies only to San Diego County. She has asked to have it transferred to the city so that she can look for housing near her job. However, according to Stapleton, the city has not agreed to the transfer.

“We’ve been working to provide the paperwork,” Stapleton said, “but so far the city hasn’t accepted her request. She has a resource but she can’t find a home. It’s an unfortunate disconnect between the county and the city.”

Meanwhile, the city said the process is easy and landlords have plenty of incentives to rent to previously homeless households.

Transferring a voucher, also known as porting, should not be an issue, said Azucena Valladolid, executive vice president of rental assistant and workforce development with the SD housing commission.

“There’s a lot of flexibility,” Valladolid said. “There’re no restriction on transfers. We have many transfers. They just asks their caseworker to transfer to another jurisdiction. It’s an easy process.”

In addition, she said, emergency housing vouchers include incentives for landlords including $500 for the first unit landlords rent to a homeless household and $250 for each additional unit; up to two times the contract rent in security deposits and an average of $100 in utility assistance per household; a contingency fund to help landlords cover repairs and other expenses that exceed security deposits; and the support of San Diego Housing Commission housing specialists.

The vouchers were provided to the San Diego House Commission by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They became valid in July 2021 and last a year. Lewis-Gutierrez has had to apply for extensions to keep hers valid. Under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, the federal government pays the rent of homeless household or those at risk of homelessness. The tenant pays a pre-determined portion of the rent based on their income.

The disconnect between the bureaucratic systems and programs in the city and county are an ongoing issue for those trying to access services. At a joint meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera pledged to work together to build 10,000 units of affordable housing on government property and streamline the processes of building new housing. Both city and county unanimously voted in favor of the resolution.

Valladolid said 480 emergency housing vouchers were issued last year and 449 voucher recipients have found housing. The remaining 31 recipients, like Lewis-Gutierrez, continue their search for a landlord willing to rent to them.

“I’m talking to a landlord now who is willing to work with me but she doesn’t have any openings,” Lewis-Gutierrez said.

For now, Lewis-Gutierrez makes the best of what she has. She speaks with her mother in Utah every day. Her children, she said, feel ambivalent about her. Her oldest son joined the Marines. Another son will soon graduate from high school. Her youngest, a 13-year-old daughter, is active in sports.

At night, two stray cats rescued by Lewis-Gutierrez and Medhin perch on the Winnebago’s dashboard and watch them sweep the sidewalk outside of Target. Nine other people live in their vehicles on the same street. A man in a white car works construction. Two home healthcare nurses live in a green car. A man who receives disability assistance stays in an RV.

“I want just a little yard, a cute garden and to feel safe,” Lewis-Gutierrez said. “Something comfortable. Something Teddy and I can call our own.”