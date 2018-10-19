By SDCNN Staff

In a 5-3 vote on Oct. 15, San Diego City Council tentatively approved District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward’s proposed ban on Styrofoam.

This ban, which would take effect in January 2019, prohibits the use, sale, production and distribution of foodware products made of polystyrene foam, more commonly known as Styrofoam. It also limits single-use plastics.

“By passing this measure, the Council has reaffirmed our role as a national leader in pursuit of a safe, sustainable future and has made San Diego the largest city in California to ban Styrofoam,” Councilmember Chris Ward said in a press release.

“The negative impacts of Styrofoam are permanent and threaten the health of San Diegans, wildlife, and industries critical to our region,” Ward continued. “The time has come for us to listen to community groups, nonprofits, and businesses that have been advocating for this change for years and move away from Styrofoam and plastics in San Diego.”

Many environmental advocates vocalized their support of the proposal, while some small businesses owners expressed concerns about anticipated financial hardship the ban would create.

Although the proposal passed, Councilmember David Alvarez was absent for the vote. A second vote will be scheduled at a later date. If Alvarez votes in favor of the ban in the follow-up vote, a 6-3 majority will prohibit Mayor Kevin Faulconer — who has not yet taken a position on the proposal — from vetoing the ban.

San Diego Uptown News will provide an update after the second vote. Read previous coverage about the ban at bit.ly/styrofoamUTN.