By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Diversionary Theatre is wrapping it up its 33rd season with a marvelous uproarious “unromantic” comedy that illustrates that love is an elusive reverie for some in the world. Looking for romance is center stage in this production as Jordan (Tom Zohar) seeks his “matching half of a human whole” as in Aristophanes, Plato’s “Symposium.” Filled with love from his best girlfriends Vanessa (Andréa Agosto), Kiki (Jamie Criss), and his bestie for life Laura (Megan Carmitchel), Jordan is on the sequential quest for finding his very own soul mate as his friends, one by one, began dating, marrying and having children.

Jordan is an energetic emotional wreck as he watches his life slipping past him while others are fulfilling his lifelong dream of love, marriage and children. What follows is a hysterical look at the life, emotions, and drama between friends and lovers as Jordan wonders if he’ll ever find the Mr. Right in his life. This message is a driving force as he goes through a barrage of bachelorette parties, baby showers, weddings as he tries to navigate his own way through his unstable single life.

Playwright Joshua Harmon is a master of words in the play bringing an age-old theme into a bright limelight with his witty writing and comedic timing. There is never a dull moment and when you least expect it, there are some hidden treasures of heartening insight scattered throughout the play.

And this entire cast got it, portrayed it and delivered it with an outstanding performance from the first line to the last. Simply a deliriously entertaining play that makes you laugh, tugs at your heart and gives hope that love is waiting out there for everyone.

Casting for this play was spot on. Zohar ruled the stage with his emotional delivery, whether showing love for his friends, discourse with their impeding future, visiting is superiorly wise grandmother (Dagmar Krause Fields), fielding potential mates for his girlfriends and looking for love for himself. And the rest of the cast followed the same course. Bryan Banville and Wil Bethmann did a superb job in multiple roles as friends, husbands and dates, never leaving you wonder what character was on stage at the moment.

Although sometimes outrageous, the friendships are relatable and feel real. They make this play a safe place to get lost in a story, and this is a rare thing to witness.

