Smoking Joints comes first to an average American’s mind when cannabis is mentioned. It is the oldest method of cannabis consumption. Also, it is not news that smoking generally is terrible for your lungs.

However, you can enjoy your marijuana legally without smoking. Kindly read on as we go through other ways to consume legalized marijuana together.

As more States legalize the use of marijuana, the industry is expanding daily. According to Grand View Research, Inc., the fast-growing cannabis market will hit $40 Billion by 2030.

Also, with over 428,000 workers paired with advanced technologies, the industry invented more methods to consume cannabis. Here are some;

Dab Rigs

Here, marijuana is consumed using a device called “Dab Rig.” This device, easily found on Daily High Club helps you consume highly concentrated cannabis extract in water vapor form.

To use this method, first create your “dab.” Dab is the active contents of cannabis, extracted using solvents like butane or carbon dioxide. Depending on the mode of extraction, the dab can be in the form of wax, oil, shatter, or budder.

Meanwhile, the nail is a part of the Dab Rig device, which is commonly titanium or quartz in nature. However, other parts are glassy. Heat the nail to 315⁰F – 450⁰F, put your dab dose on the nail and inhale the vapor using the mouthpiece.

Further, this method of marijuana consumption is a little technical. It is not for beginners. However, the method is as strong as smoking cannabis. It produces powerful effects and lasts for a while.

Edibles

You can consume marijuana through your edibles. Cannabis contents are now part of the ingredients for candies, chocolate, baked goods, beverages, and even capsules.

Also, they have similar packaging to other edibles. Except for some labeling that indicates they contain marijuana.

However, their potency depends on the amount and type of cannabis content infused. Furthermore, this method is popular because it is an alternative to smoking that looks normal. The effects are strong and may last for a few hours.

Similarly, cannabis edibles can also come in brownies, cocktails, coffee, and others. They are available in cannabis-legalized States.

Dry Herb Vaporizers

Dry Herb Vaporizer is ideal for anyone who does not want any smoking-related danger. In this method of marijuana consumption, cannabis flower or oil are heated till they escape as vapor. The user then inhales the vapor.

Meanwhile, this method poses no danger to your lungs, and you will solely consume cannabis extract. Dry Herb Vaporizer is the device used, and it varies in shape and size.

A Volcano is the name of the biggest and most costly vaporizer. However, there are smaller and portable ones like Vape Pens. The ideal temperature for heating cannabis flower or oil is between 350⁰F and 430⁰F.

This method is easy to use. Also, it seriously affects the user, especially when cannabis oil is used. Cannabis oils contain 80% THC (the component of cannabis that gets you high).

Bongs and Joints

Bongs are water pipes for marijuana consumption. They have various sizes and shapes. The method allows you to consume filtered and cool cannabis smoke.

Bongs have a small bowl that holds the burning weed and a cooling chamber that holds the water. Therefore, when you draw the cannabis smoke, the water cools the smoke and removes the dried heat that joints produce.

This method is easy to use and sends cool, smooth smoke down your lungs.

Similarly, the joint is an iconic method of consuming marijuana. It involves smoking cannabis rolled on tiny paper. The rolling paper varies in size and sometimes does have flavor.

Joints usually have filters at one end. The filters aid the rolling and allow you to enjoy your joints without burning your lips. Also, joints are very potent, and the effect could last a few hours.

Conclusion

Choosing a method of consuming marijuana depends on your choice. You may smoke it through joints or inhale it through vaporizers or bongs. Again, you may choose to eat it as edibles or use a Dab Rig.

However, any method you prefer, ensure you test the power of the content before consuming much of it.