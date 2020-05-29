By DEREK REMER | Uptown News

There is no doubt about it; San Diego is a town for happy pets. We know how you love to pamper your pet and make sure that beloved dog, cat, or even hamster is safe and secure. With digital innovation on the rise, you can utilize new high tech gadgets geared specifically towards your furry companions. Here are five of the best new tech products out there.

CleverPet Hub

This San Diego-based company has developed a clever approach to releasing your pooch’s full potential: the world’s first dog-friendly game console. The CleverPet Hub is designed to keep your dogs entertained and challenged, using specially designed brain teasers to help their minds grow. Developed by neurological specialists, the Hub uses classical conditioning techniques to train your dog as it plays games and discerns patterns on the touchpad console. Treats are the prized reward.

Petnet SmartFeeder and SmartBowl

These high-tech food bowls developed by Los Angeles company Petnet are focused on preventing overeating and combatting life-threatening obesity in cats and dogs. The bowls sync to a phone app. By entering specific data including your pet’s age, breed, level of activity, and weight, you will be able to learn how much food your pet should really be eating. The app then sends that data, based on optimal caloric intake, directly to the SmartFeeder, which will automatically dispense the correct amount several times each day. The bowls are available at our local San Diego pet retailer chain, Petco.

iCalmDog 3.0

Fourth of July is coming up soon and that means spectacular fireworks displays — and some serious panic and anxiety for your pups. So many of us dread the annual celebration that sends our dogs into a barking frenzy or under the bed until the festivities are complete. For this and general pet anxiety, the iCalmDog provides a natural holistic solution for soothing your canine’s woes.

Studies have shown that anxiety-ridden dogs respond positively to classical music. This high-quality Bluetooth speaker comes pre-loaded with soothing piano tunes selected specifically for easing pet anxiety. And because it runs off of Bluetooth, the device is easy to control — as long as your home network connection can reach typical local delivery speeds, you’re good to go.

Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Tosser

If you just can’t bear to miss a single moment of puppy action or if you worry for your dog’s boredom during the long hours of your workday, this Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Tosser might be the right gadget for you.

The product lets you observe Fido’s behavior and reward him remotely, and the premium features include monitoring barking, saving video footage, and even taking pet selfies— the camera automatically saves images when your dog looks at it directly. Plus, the ultramodern sleek design means this device will look great on the shelf.

Eyenimal Cat Videocam

Have you ever wondered just what shenanigans your pet is getting into when they wander along the far reaches of the backyard? Or perhaps you have pondered exactly what it would be like to see the world from your pet’s perspective.

With the Eyenimal Cat Videocam you can keep tabs on your tabby cat, giving you access to just what it is they are getting up to. The camera attaches to your cat’s collar- or your dog’s – and includes a USB cable in order to upload video footage from your cat’s eye perspective to Youtube or share with fellow pet-loving friends. The camera is lightweight and water resistant as well, so it will be immune to pet playtime damages.

Tech is a Pet’s Best Friend

Whether you are seeking a device to help keep track of your pets’ activities day-to-day, or something meant to stimulate their minds, or a gadget that can ensure that they are staying healthy, there are countless ways to seamlessly incorporate new technology developments into your life as a pet owner. And through remote video capabilities, it means that even while you are away, you can see to it you’re still close to your furry friends.

— Derek Remer organizes SEO ad campaigns by day and writes about a variety of topics that interest him by night such as tech innovation, digital nomadism, and travel.