By Diana Cavagnaro

A New PATH (Parents for Addiction, Treatment and Healing) presented “The Show Must go On…So Strut!” on September 25. The 17th annual event at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina began with boutique shopping and a silent auction. Stacy Pecore provided music for the crowd while they shopped until they dropped. The crowd adjourned to the ballroom for the luncheon. Each table was decorated with a beautiful shoe filled with succulents.

The Co-chairs were Liz Crocker and Colleen Ruis Ince and Honorary Chair was Barbie Spinazzola. NBC SD Rory Devine and TV Personality Geni Cavitt were Mistresses of Ceremonies. They recognized the PATH to recovery 2021 Awardee, Tom Hill Senior Policy Advisor at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Aaron Burns, CCAPP was the guest speaker for the afternoon talking about his drug addiction and long-term recovery. He expressed the importance of A New PATH and how much it helps – especially training people to use over 8,000 NARCAN kits. These kits save lives during opioid overdoses. Next, was a live auction and the emcees got a fun battle going when the crowd tried to be the last bidder to win a night’s stay at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

The fashion show began with all the models dressed in leopard fashions from Macy’s Fashion Valley. Gretchen Bergman choreographed and coordinated the show. She always makes an appearance singing and dancing in the opening number. One of the segments had guest models in recovery strutting down the runway. My favorite scene of the show was Cruella with fashions from Macy’s and Grazia Bella. The models wore black & white wigs imitating the Disney feature film. There weren’t a Hundred and One Dalmatians but two spectacular Dalmatians, Bella and Bentley, walked the catwalk with the models.

Evening Grace was the finale with evening fashions from Macy’s. This segment began with a ballet dance leading the way down the runway. The show was brilliantly choreographed by Gretchen Burns and intertwined an entertaining mix of singers, dancers and models. At the end of the show all recovering addicts were asked to light a candle and walk the runway to the music “Go Light Your World”.

Proceeds will benefit recovery programs. A New PATH works to reduce the stigma associated with addictive illness through education and compassionate support. They advocate for therapeutic rather than punitive drug policies. This event coincides with National Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Month and every effort is made throughout the country to end discrimination against individuals who struggle with substance use disorders. For more information visit www.anewpath.org.

Upcoming Events

Grace Loves Laces

Grace Loves Lace launches the new 2022 collection ‘Coco Loco’ on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. located at 1620 Sixth Ave. RSVP at pippa@bikpr.com

Miss Bikini & Mister FIT

Thursday, October 21 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Scripps Seaside Forum at 8610 Kennel Way. There will be a beauty contest, talent show and fashion collections.

Tickets at bit.ly/3EYyCeo.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in San Diego. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.