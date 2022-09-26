The world of software design, development, and deployment will be rapidly changing in 2022. There’s never been a more exciting, pivotal time to be a software programmer. Demand for skilled, experienced, and professional application engineering talent is expected to increase by approximately twenty-two percent in the next decade. Every day, new development tools, methodologies, resources, and practices are introduced – keeping the industry in a constant state of evolution. As an engineer yourself, you should know where software development is headed to be successful, proactive, and valuable. This way, you can future-proof your skillset, maximize career prospects, and increase your earning potential. To get started now, read on to learn how the world of software development is rapidly changing and evolving in 2022.

Automated Software Development Processes

In 2022, automated software development processes are officially becoming the new normal. Software engineers regularly conduct simple, repetitive tasks – which need to be completed hundreds of times. Nowadays, teams can just employ an AI-powered bot to complete these tasks and responsibilities. This helps minimize human error, reduce redundant work, and accelerate time-to-market. After some training, these robots learn to write software code, scan for vulnerabilities, and automatically configure system architecture. Of course, automation cannot fully take over the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). Specifically, it helps to involve human engineers when conducting quality assurance (QA) – where thorough investigation and fine-tuning are necessary. Surely, automated processes have certainly impacted the fast-paced, highly technical world of custom software development.

New Development Tools Available

The software development world has undeniably been impacted by the availability of new, powerful programming tools and technologies. Software engineers regularly use these technologies for security uniformity, superior threat analysis, and redundant task elimination. Many teams use JFrog DevSecOps tools to enable secure continuous application delivery, mitigate vulnerabilities, and strengthen container runtime security. Plus, these solutions perform software composition analysis (SCA), as well as static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST), and interactive (IAST) application security testing. Using these technologies, teams can maximize the security of software products that are released, delivered, and distributed. Certainly, the world of software development has been seriously impacted by the availability of new programming tools, resources, and supporting technologies.

Focus On Rapid Innovation And Prototyping

Many of the top programming companies place an incredibly high priority on rapid innovation and prototyping. Firms must develop and deliver quickly to stay competitive. Companies that lag in innovating ultimately end up getting wiped out in the software world. To keep teams thriving, many of the best development businesses reward the most innovative, creative, inventive, and engaging employees. This helps facilitate a culture of constant innovation and keep developers engaged. Absolutely, there has been a major focus on rapid innovation and prototyping in 2022.

Remote Work Is Becoming Permanent

Originally starting during COVID-19, remote work is becoming increasingly commonplace in the software development world. Before the pandemic, around forty percent of developers worked in some form of in-person workspace. Following the Coronavirus, this figure has dropped to roughly ten-percent. More than forty-five percent of companies are now hiring fully-remote development teams in 2022. Of course, there are a number of potential hurdles and obstacles associated with virtual working. However, many firms are reporting that productivity levels are now returning to pre-pandemic times. Indeed, remote work is becoming permanent in the lucrative, highly technical software development world.

Shift Towards Outsourcing And Offshoring

In addition to remote work, many development companies are beginning to switch from in-house operations to outsourcing models. This trend foundationally transforms how software is designed, developed, released, and distributed. Many firms are exploring outsourcing options – which involve getting programs build by third-party vendors. With this approach, they can lower operating costs, quickly scale variable capacity, and maximize efficiency. Plus, outsourcing helps accelerate time-to-market and improve access to top-tier technical skills. Definitely, the software development world is experiencing a major shift towards outsourcing and offshoring business models.

The world of software design and development is constantly changing in 2022. Today’s teams have a major focus on security, commitment to quality, and dedication to fast programming speeds. They can use a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) powered technologies to accelerate processes, reduce error, and minimize labor expenses. There has also been a shift towards a culture of rapid innovation and prototyping. In addition, teams have seen significant changes from new development tools, programming resources, and application engineering technologies. Started during COVID-19, remote work is starting to become permanent in the world of programming. Follow the points highlighted above to learn how the world of software development is rapidly changing and evolving in 2022.