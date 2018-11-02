By SDCNN Staff

On Monday, Oct. 29, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and city councilmembers Mark Kersey and Lorie Zapf announced that crews have fixed 1,000 miles of streets in a three-year period. Back in 2015, the mayor pledged to meet this goal within a five-year time span.

The mayor’s infrastructure goal for the city was achieved two years ahead of schedule, which set a record pace for street repair. Currently, the city fixes approximately 25 miles of streets in an average month. Ten years ago, the city only repaired this number of miles in an entire year.

“One thousand miles represents our commitment to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods, restoring pride in our communities, and building a better future for all San Diegans,” Faulconer said at a press conference. “This is really 1,000 miles and counting because we’re going to keep paving until every street in every neighborhood gets fixed. This is great start and we know there’s a lot more work to do.”

Many factors contributed to this accomplishment, including tripling funding for road repair, rotating street crews to each council district to fill potholes, and expanding the city’s infrastructure program.

“With the help of the City Council’s first-ever Infrastructure Committee, we’ve cut bureaucratic red tape and prioritized funding to put neighborhood road repairs first,” added Councilmember Kersey, who is also the Chair of the Council’s Infrastructure Committee.

For more information about the repaired streets, visit streets.sandiego.gov.