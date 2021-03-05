Artist Kyle Holbrook created a mural on the corner of Adams Ave. and Felton St. that depicts international skateboarding icon Tony Hawk wearing a mask. Holbrook painted the mural in a street art style using acrylics. The mural is sponsored by Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project (MLK Mural).

Showing the famous skater masked up is meant to encourage people to continue wearing masks in solidarity with their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Utilizing public art and recognizable imagery can make positive, important messages — like reminding residents and visitors to wear masks — more fun, which can translate to [them being] more effective,” Holbrook said in a press release.