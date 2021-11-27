The price of gas is not getting any cheaper. People who are looking to buy a new car may have been discouraged by the prices at the pump, but all-wheel drive cars can offer great fuel efficiency while also providing some peace of mind when it comes to driving in bad weather. All-wheel drive vehicles provide better traction on slippery surfaces and make for safer driving in wet or icy conditions. Here are the top six picks of all-wheel-drive cars with good gas mileage.

Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF is a sleek luxury sedan that can get up to 26 mpg on the highway. As highlighted by the team behind this dealership in San Diego, this two-wheel-drive car has an available all-wheel drive system for bad weather conditions, making it ideal for drivers who live in northern climates or are prone to inclement weather. This is one of the vehicles to buy if you want to save on gas.

Besides its look and great gas consumption, the Jaguar XF has excellent features that come standard. There are several models of the XF to choose from, with prices ranging from just over $50,000 to more than $100,000. It all depends on your needs and preferences.

Mazda CX-S

The Mazda CX-S is a sporty and compact crossover SUV that can get up to 25 mpg on the highway. It features a standard all-wheel-drive system, making it well suited for drivers who live in areas where inclement weather is common – but also great as a daily commuter car if you work somewhere that’s not too far from home. The CX-S can fit up to five people and has a starting price under $30,000.

The Mazda CX-S has many features that make it stand out from the other cars on this list. All models come standard with everything you’d expect in a modern car: Bluetooth, navigation, and more! There is also an available turbo engine if you want to get better fuel economy or tow something heavy.

Toyota RAV-S Hybrid

The Toyota car manufacturing company has long been known for producing quality cars, and this hybrid model is no different. The RAV-S Hybrid can get up to 34 mpg on the highway and features an all-wheel-drive system that makes it ideal for taking out in bad weather conditions. It’s also pretty cheap at just under $30,000!

The Toyota Rav-S Hybrid has a lot of features that make it stand out. It’s great for families, with plenty of room to seat up to five people and all the latest tech you’d find in other cars like this one. The Rav-S is known for its safety ratings which are among the best on the market right now!

Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is a sleek and compact luxury SUV that can get up to 28 mpg on the highway. It has standard all-wheel drive, making it ideal for drivers who live in areas where inclement weather is common – but also great as a daily commuter car if you work somewhere that’s not too far from home. This model starts at a little over $40,000 and is one of the top picks for all-wheel drive cars with good gas mileage on this list.

The Acura RDX has a lot to offer drivers who are interested in it! It’s great as an everyday car – you can fit up to five people in it and still have plenty of trunk space. It’s also smooth to drive, with excellent handling for an SUV of its size. The RDX is known for being one of the most luxurious SUVs on this list.

Audi Q-50 Premium Plus Allroad Quattro

The Audi Q-50 Premium Plus Allroad Quattro is a sleek and stylish car with standard all-wheel drive. It has excellent fuel economy for an SUV of its size, getting up to 29 mpg on the highway. The Q-50 also comes in at around $40,000, making it one of the more expensive cars on this list.

The Audi Q-50 Premium Plus Allroad Quattro has a lot to offer. It comes standard with loads of tech like Bluetooth, navigation, and more! There is also an available turbo engine if you want to get better fuel economy or tow something heavy.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact SUV that gets up to 26 mpg on the highway. This four-wheel-drive vehicle has an available all-wheel-drive system for bad weather conditions, making it ideal for drivers who live in northern climates or are prone to inclement weather. The starting price of this car is around $27,000.

The Volkswagen Tiguan has a lot of features, just like other cars on this list. It’s great for families with enough room to seat up to five people. It’s also sporty and fun to drive, with excellent handling for an SUV of its size. The Tiguan is known as one of the safest SUVs on this list.

There are several great cars to choose from if you’re looking for all-wheel drive with good gas mileage. The above list represents some of the best vehicles with all-wheel drive and excellent gas mileage available on today’s market. So, if you are looking for a new car this festive season, you now know where to start.