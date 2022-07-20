A carpet adds an aesthetic appeal to your interiors. Carpets are cosy and beautiful. They also get exposed to dirt, soil, grime, eatables, and other elements which make them look old and dull. When these culprits house your carpet for a long time, it doesn’t smell nice. A smelly carpet requires immediate treatment!

You have spent countless hours trying to vacuum and scrub your carpet to eliminate that odour, but in vain. So, how do you get rid of the bad odour from your carpet and make it smell fresh as ever again? Read below to know.

Use Baking Soda and Essential Oils

Baking soda is touted as one of the best solutions when it comes to carpet cleaning. Not only does this ingredient clean the stains from your carpet, but it also removes foul odor. As the application of a baking soda directly on the surface of your carpet can be abrasive, we advise you to combine them with essential oils.

Choose any essential oil whose fragrance you like the most and use it on your carpet. The upholstery will remain clean and odor-free, we promise.

Keep your Shoes Away

You need to change your habits to keep your carpet clean and fresh in the long run. Many people bring their soiled shoes on the carpet. The dirt, dust, soil, and other dirty substances on your shoes get stuck on the carpet, thus making it smell bad.

Do not wear shoes on the carpet. Remove them as soon as you come home.

Replace the Air Filters

The bad odor from your carpet can also be the result of the dirty air filters of your HVAC system. Many homeowners forget to clean or replace their air filters, which pollutes their interior and affects the air quality.

Furthermore, the dust and dirt emitted from these filters get stuck with the carpet fibres, thus making them smell bad. Get your HVAC system serviced timely and clean the filters regularly.

Deep Clean your Carpet

Regular cleaning of your carpet using a vacuum cleaner and home remedies will not suffice. After all, nothing beats a proper deep cleaning of the upholstery. Deep cleaning your carpet not only helps you get rid of the stubborn stains but odor as well.

Professional deep cleaning of your carpet increases its lifespan and keeps your carpet in good shape in the long run. These services use all the professional cleaning products and carpet deodorisers to make your carpets smell fresh for a long time.

Clean the Stains Straight Away

If your carpet is stained because of the spilling of food or drinks, do not wait longer to clean it. The longer you allow the stain to clean, the more stubborn it will become. Food spilling may also make your carpet smell unpleasant.

Mop your carpet immediately after staining. When mopping it, use a blotting technique. Do not scrub the carpet as the stain may go deeper and become more difficult to clean.

Use a Carpet Deodorizer

A carpet deodorizer has become the hottest selling product in the market. It is an immediate solution to make your carpet smell fresh and heavenly. Many manufacturers create eco-friendly carpet deodorizers in varied flavors.

You can choose the flavor to your liking and use it clean and deodorize your carpet. While using this product, always follow the instructions on the back of the product’s packaging.

Do Not Eat or Drink on the Carpet

If you take preventive measures seriously, you will keep your carpet clean and fresh in the long run. Do not eat or drink anything on the carpet. As a homeowner, make it a rule and restrict the other members from doing the same.

Takeaway

The above-listed hacks and tips are a wonderful solution to make your carpet smell fresh and retain its cleanliness. Use them to maintain cosy interiors.