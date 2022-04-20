Apart from Iceland and Canada, all other countries in the world censor some types of online content. Some countries are stricter.

Hypothetically, the internet is a free space where people can access content and exchange information. However, governments always restrict certain types of information from access.

Usually, there is a political agenda behind censoring, albeit not all the time. Governments do public censorship to wield control over people and prevent exchanging information that might cause political and civil dissent.

Censorship can come in as the suppression of political, religious, or other information access. Some of the most common things censored online by governments include foreign websites, social media, world news, torrenting sites, content streaming sites, pornography sites, and others.

So, knowing how to bypass the restrictions can open up your world of entertainment, news, and other information access. You can also access essential data that can inform your business decisions in certain regions.

Three Top Ways to Bypass Online Censorship

If you want to access a particular website and you find a restriction, there are ways to bypass that. Here are three tested and proven ways to help you:

Use a VPN

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access the websites blocked in your country. A VPN assigns you an IP address from a country where the content you want is allowed, and you will appear as if you are accessing the content from that country.

How a VPN works

The VPN redirects all the traffic coming from your computer to the country where the VPN server is based. For instance, if the server you connect to is in Canada, your computer traffic will redirect to Singapore.

Your internet service provider and the government will not see which content you are accessing on the web. However, they can see you are connecting to the internet through a virtual private network, but to block your access to the internet, they would have to block your VPN.

VPNs are used to create a secure, encrypted connection between two devices. This can be useful in protecting your privacy or accessing blocked content.

There are a few different VPNs, each with its advantages and disadvantages. One type of VPN is a VPN with port forwarding enabled. This can be helpful if you want to access services that your ISP normally blocks.

In case the VPN connection drops, maybe from a disruption in the internet connectivity, it will cut the connection to the website, virtually leaving no digital footprints that anyone can use to trace you.

And with advancements in the VPN designs, your connection will be super fast. There is no latency or difference in access speeds when accessing a website using a VPN or when you don’t use one.

To use a VPN, download the mobile or desktop app, set up your credentials for logging in, and access any website you want.

Encrypted Browsers

When using the internet, a few parties play different roles to make the “transaction” complete. The first party is the internet service provider or ISP, and it is not the internet itself. It just gives you access to the internet.

An encrypted or secure browser shields you as soon as interaction with the ISP occurs. They do not retain the history of your online activity, and they create a tunnel over the ISP such that it will not know the websites you visit. This ensures your ISP won’t see any data you exchange over the internet.

How to Use a Secure Browser

To use a secure browser, download its appropriate version. For instance, the Avast Secure Browser is available for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. Then, follow the installation instructions and start using it. When you close tabs and windows, it deletes history.

Proxy Servers

Proxy servers are computers that “stand” between your computer and the internet. When you access the internet, your IP address is visible to your ISP, government, and other parties that care to find it. The proxy server masks your IP address so it’s not visible.

How a Proxy Server Works

When you use a proxy server, your computer traffic passes through the server, redirecting it to the website you visit. The proxy server requests the web page or data on the internet, and the server hosting the website then forwards the data to the proxy server, which sends it to your computer.

It might look like a long process, but it takes very little time. You will hardly notice any difference between using a proxy server and not. Once you set up the proxy server, your computer knows the IP address of the server. All your computer requests will be routed to the proxy server.

More than this, a proxy server does more than mask your IP address when you are browsing the internet. It can encrypt your data so that no third party can decipher it. It can also block access to web pages, acting as a filter so that you only access the pages you want.

Wrapping Up

There are many ways to bypass online censorship, but these three top the list. They are easy to use, very effective, and do not affect your internet speed.

These three services have something in common. You do not leave your digital footprints behind when you use them, so it is hard for the government to track you. To choose the best method for you, try each service’s free versions/trial versions to see how it works before you pay for the premium version.