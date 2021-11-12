California is a state of mind. The Golden State has an aura that is uniquely Californian, and it’s not easy to capture in words. But if you want the real California experience, there’s no place like camping in California. There are many things that you’ll need to think about before you can go on your adventure, so if you are new to camping or would like some more information on how best to plan your trip, read on for some helpful tips!

Where To Go?

This is probably the first question you’ll be asking yourself when planning your camping trip. There are a few things that you should think about in terms of where to go in California. Do you want to camp in the mountains or by the beach? Will it be warm enough to camp near a hot spring? Whatever your ideal location might be, there is definitely a spot for everyone. You should know that there are two types of campgrounds: Private and public. First, let’s talk about private campgrounds. These are run by companies like KOA and offer amenities like Wi-Fi, restaurants, laundry facilities, etc. They can be great places to go if you’re not quite comfortable with the basics of camping yet, but they do come at a price. Public campgrounds will have a more rugged feel to them, and it’s a great way to get yourself in touch with nature. However, since they are public, you can’t expect all the same amenities that you would get from a private campground.

Choose Your Camping Style

If you’re new to camping and would like to ease yourself in, it’s best to choose a campground that offers car or RV sites. This way, there is little need for you to set up a tent! If you like this idea, you should see what RVezy has to offer and see if there’s an RV that would be right for you. However, if this doesn’t sound like the type of experience that you want, don’t worry! There are plenty of camping spots that are better suited for tent camping, including beaches and fields. If you decide to go with a tent, you should know about the four-season tent options. These tents are great for all-year camping and offer temperature control, wind control, etc. You might also want to choose between an enclosed or open tent. Enclosed tents will feel more like a cabin, while open ones will give you better ventilation.

What Gear Should You Bring?

Now that you’ve decided where to go and what type of camping to do, it’s time to think about equipment. You might be surprised by how much gear is actually needed for a camping trip but don’t worry! We’ll share everything that you’ll need and also some helpful tips for making the most out of your adventure. You’ll want to pack a tent, sleeping bag, and a ground pad. Don’t forget about your pillow, either! Also, don’t forget about a flashlight/headlamp for getting around at night. Regarding the clothes, you’ll need at least three pairs of clothes for each day you’ll be camping. This means no cotton because it won’t dry well! Also, plan to dress in layers. Sometimes the weather changes without warning so bring along an extra pair of socks just in case. And of course, don’t forget to bring your camera.

What Food Should You Bring?

When it comes to food, you’ll want to pack enough for each day that you’ll be camping. Make sure that your food is packed in waterproof containers, and try and choose foods with a long shelf-life. This will help reduce the risk of food going bad. It’s also a good idea to bring along some means of cooking your food. Even if you’re planning to go with a cooler, it might be wise to bring a folding stove as well. There are many types that you can choose from and they don’t cost too much money. You should know that there are many types of campgrounds that have concessions nearby. If you’re just looking for a quick meal, this might be the right option for you!

When To Go?

Although you can go camping throughout the year, there are some distinct advantages to going at certain times. If you’re looking for a camping trip during the summer, go as early as possible! The earlier you go, the less likely it is that there will be too many people and too little space. It’s also a good idea to visit the area surrounding California in the springtime because this is when the flowers are in full bloom. However, if you’re a fan of cooler weather, go camping in the fall! Don’t choose the winter months because these are the coldest time of the year.

Top Camping Destinations In California

Now that you know how to plan the perfect camping trip in California, it’s time for your adventure! Although there are many beautiful areas of California, these are some of the best (in our opinion).

Calaveras Big Trees: This state park is located northeast of Arnold and is home to some of the tallest trees in California. You’ll be able to camp here and there are also trails for hiking. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, this is one of the top camping spots in California!

Tahoe National Forest: If you’re willing to drive a bit further, Tahoe National Forest offers hundreds of miles of trails for hiking, biking, etc. The forest is located on the eastern side of California and offers many different camping spots to choose from.

Bothe-Napa Valley State Park: One more camping destination that you might want to consider is Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. There are many different hiking trails for all skill levels and also a camp store located on the premises. Located in the Napa Valley, it contains the farthest inland coast redwoods in a California state park.

With these helpful tips, you should be able to plan the perfect camping trip in California! You can choose from so many different types of camping, as well as countless places to camp. Now that you know how much gear you’ll need and when to go, it’s time to plan your trip! Visit as many places as possible and enjoy the beauty of California.