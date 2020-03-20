A memorial plaque at San Diego’s first AIDS hospice was dedicated at a BBQ on Saturday, March 7, as part of the OH! San Diego (Open House San Diego) event put on by the San Diego Architectural Foundation.

The Truax House was originally named after local pioneering AIDS activist Dr. Brad Truax. After serving as a hospice, it sat vacant until a recent restoration by Nakhshab Development & Design, Inc. Other buildings were added to the property and it now hosts 10 studio apartments, 30 loft apartments, four luxury townhomes and a community room. The house has been renamed the Truax Lofts.

Developer Soheil Nakhshab and Assembly member Todd Gloria’s community representative Randy Wilde unveiled the plaque. The memorial plaque was promised to the community during the bidding process to redevelop the house. It features Rumi’s poem “Only Breath,” not any information on the history of the house.