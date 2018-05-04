Calendar: May 4 – 17, 2018

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, May 4

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

The Old Globe presents a production detailing the story of three generations of Afghan women and their resilience. The show is a theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel, “The Kite Runner.” $30­–$88. Runs through June 17. 8 p.m. at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2jg8B1r.

The Fratellis at Observatory



Alternative band The Fratellis performs with Blood Red Shoes. $20. All ages. 8 p.m. at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HKhKNT.

Coming of Age Film Festival: ‘The Lovers’

Debra Winger and Tracy Letts play a long-married, dispassionate couple who are both in the midst of serious affairs. On the brink of calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly reignites. Free. 6 p.m. at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2jand2u.

Reel Science: ‘Back to the Future’

Watch a screening of fantasy/science fiction film “Back to the Future” with context provided by physicist Dr. Brian Shotwell. $9 members; $12 nonmembers. 7 p.m. at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2jccxQU.

Children’s Charity Gala

Join Father Joe’s Villages to dine, dance and honor community leaders who serve those experiencing homelessness. Proceeds will benefit Father Joe’s Villages’ therapeutic childcare program. 5–10 p.m. at The U.S. Grant Hotel. 326 Broadway. Visit bit.ly/2GpWclA.

Saturday, May 5

Art Journaling: ‘Changing Perspective’



Explore the idea of “changing perspective” in art journals using creative prompts in drawing, writing, painting, collage and more. $65. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Art on 30th, 4434 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2jbo96J.

A Conversation with Erica Deeman

Join MOPA’s theater for a conversation with photographer Erica Deeman to discuss her projects, “Silhouettes” and “Brown.” Free. 11 a.m.–noon at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2Hz5Ti9.

Mother’s Day Paper Circuit

Learn to make a simple electric circuit using LEDs and conductive metals for a unique, light-up Mother’s Day card. $5. 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2jaW3Zh.

Sunday, May 6

David Blaine at Civic Theater

Magician David Blaine performs a live show. $25. All ages; not recommended for children. 8 p.m. at Civic Theater, 1100 Third Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HYXJmU.

Wednesday, May 9

‘Raise Your Glasses’

Urban Optiks Optometry invites you to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with its fourth annual trunk show. The event features eyewear vendors, cocktails and more. $10 donation requested; proceeds will benefit nonprofit The Vision of Children Foundation. 4–7 p.m. in the Conservatory Room at The Layfayette Hotel & Swim Club, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. Visit uoosd.com/raise.

Jimmy O. Yang at American Comedy Co.

Stand-up comedian, writer and “Silicon Valley” actor Jimmy O. Yang performs. $25. 8 p.m. at American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave. Visit bit.ly/2je5G9O.



Mobilities at The Merrow

Mobilities performs with Sameland and Fiction Ensemble. $7. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HKIa1P.

Thursday, May 10

Gator By The Bay

San Diego’s festival will celebrate all things Cajun. Blues, zydeco, salsa, swing, NOLA jazz, country and more will be performed on seven stages over four days. Food vendors will provide authentic Cajun and Southern food. Tickets start at $20. Runs through May 13. Various times at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 North Harbor Drive. Visit gatorbythebay.com.

TV Girl at Soda Bar

Indie-pop band TV Girl performs with Wished Bone and Shindigs. $12–$14. 21 and up. 9:15 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qUUd2T.



Friday, May 11

Meet the Artists at Creative Crossroads

Celebrate the tremendous talent of our local artists in the heART of Hillcrest. Enjoy free wine, music, giveaways and more. Free. 6–9 p.m. at Creative Crossroads, 502 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HyaLUO.



Reel Science: Phase IV’

Watch a screening of thriller/drama film “Phase IV” with context provided by entomologist Dr. Michael Wall. $9 for members, $12 for nonmembers. 7 p.m. at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2je6Fqw.

American Pleasure Club at Queen Bee’s

Rock band American Pleasure Club performs with Special Explosion and Bad Kids. $15. 21 and up. 7:30 p.m. at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St. Visit bit.ly/2HOgIjY.

Mama’s Day

More than 50 restaurants will offer distinctive tastes of their food at Mama’s Kitchen’s 27th annual event. Tickets start at $150; proceeds will benefit Mama’s Kitchen. 6:30–9:30 p.m. at 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Visit bit.ly/2FBeZJK.

Saturday, May 12





SDCCU Festival of the Arts

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) hosts the 22nd annual Festival of the Arts in conjunction with North Park Main Street. The event will feature a live urban art block, music performances from local bands, a craft beer block and more. All ages. Free. 11 a.m.–10 p.m. at 30th Street and University Avenue. Visit bit.ly/2vUYsk2.

Art Glass Guild Annual Spring Show and Sale

View art glass exhibitions from more than 30 juried artists. Live music, torch-work and glass cutting demonstrations, and a family-friendly mosaic art station will be featured. Also held on May 13. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place. Visit artglassguild.com.



Good Friday Gallery Opening Reception

Three local artists are joining forces to establish Good Friday Gallery, a new model for the visual arts inspired by Silicon Valley start-up incubators. 6–9 p.m. at 3758 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2r4Hefl.



Monday, May 14

Suds & Science: Messages from Space

Join Dr. Shelley Wright, Assistant Professor of Physics at UCSD, as she explains new infrared and optical SETI programs and what she hopes it might find. $5. 6:30–8 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2jfdhou.

COUCH at Soda Bar

Metal band COUCH performs with Grime and Trapped Within Burning Machinery. $12–$15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HN4ckI.

Wednesday, May 16

WET at The Merrow

Pop band WET performs with Kodasounds. $5. 8 p.m. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HKIa1P.

Thursday, May 17

‘Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy’

San Diego Council on Literacy’s (SDCOL) ninth annual event will feature bites from more than 20 of the city’s finest chefs. 6–8:30 p.m. at the San Diego Air & Space Museum, 2001 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2w0a6ua.



La Escalera Fest 7 at Soda Bar

PEARS, High, Pissed Regardless, Ash Williams, Sculpins, Fat by the Gallon and Brain Waves perform at the festival kick-off party. $16. 21 and up. 7:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qUVIhz.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2HmaogX.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Thursdays

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31th Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2DFUTwS.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit bit.ly/2DHRZrg.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Visit oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

To view a comprehensive calendar of events happening throughout San Diego, visit our online calendar at bit.ly/2Hl1z9m.

—Compiled by Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.