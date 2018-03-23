Uptown Food Briefs: March 23, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Uptown Food Briefs

Brazilian-style skewers containing beef, chicken, sausage, shrimp or veggies are in the offing at the new Espettos in Hillcrest. The eatery, which features live Brazilian music certain nights of the week, sells the skewers for $2.99 each (or five for $10), and also carries beer and wine. 3803 Fifth Ave., 619-600-0001.

Everything from chilled seafood and grilled meats to a chocolate fountain and gelatos in 20 different flavors can be found at 100s Seafood Grill Buffet in Mission Valley. The mega restaurant recently replaced Todai with a sleek, new look reminiscent of a Vegas establishment. The daily all-you-can-eat buffet varies in size according to the time and day. They range in price from $14.99 to $32 per person. 2828 Camino del Rio South, 619-906-4886, 100sbuffet.com.

The current six-year anniversary of Lucky’s Lunch Counter in the East Village brings a consumer advantage. All of its classic and overstuffed sandwiches are selling for an easy $6 between March 12–16. The sandwiches normally range between $9 and $13. 338 Seventh Ave., 619-255-4782, luckyslunchcounter.com.

San Diego’s only cafe devoted exclusively to the medicinal green tea known as matcha recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with impressive numbers. Since opening in March 2017, the pink-themed Holy Matcha in North Park has accrued 25,000 followers on Instagram and tripled the number of matcha-infused menu items. According to owner Geraldine Ridaura, more than 30,000 matcha lattes have been sold.

Ridaura hinted she may open another location somewhere in San Diego next year. Her current menu includes waffles, soft serve, vegan donuts, avocado toast, specialty drinks and more. 3118 University Ave., holymatchasd.com.

The Mission Valley Craft Beer Festival returns March 31 to the tune of 30 local breweries and 20 restaurants taking part. Distilleries such as Henebery, Malahat Spirits Co., and others will join the lineup as well. The event, now in its eighth year, will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium. (Admission for VIP attendees starts at noon.) Tickets range from $55 to $90, depending on the date of purchase. They include drink and food samples. 9449 Friars Road, mvcbf.com.

The locally based RMD Group has opened Volcano Rabbit, a Gaslamp Quarter Mexican restaurant and nightclub boasting gourmet tacos and a formidable collection of agave spirits. Among the unique offerings are tequila lockers which, for an annual fee, can be rented by guests choosing to store their booze onsite; plus monthly ultra-luxe tacos that sell for $20 each. The spendy tacos can include fillings such as lobster with caviar and poached quail eggs; sea scallops with crispy yams and bacon pop rocks; and beef cheeks with foie gras and bone marrow butter. 527 Fifth Ave., 619-232-8226, volcanorabbitsd.com.

In addition, RMD has in the pipeline plans to open a restaurant and bar next year in the historic Grand Pacific Hotel (366 Fifth Ave.), which was built in the late 1800s. It will be redeveloped in conjunction with HP Investors and accommodate live music.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.