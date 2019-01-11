Styrofoam officially banned in City Council vote

In a follow-up vote on Jan. 8, the San Diego City Council approved a proposed ban on polystyrene foam, which would take effect in 2020.

The ban, proposed by District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward, will prohibit the use, sale, production and distribution of foodware products made of polystyrene foam, more commonly known as Styrofoam.

These products include — but are not limited to — cups, bowls, plates, coolers, ice chests, meat and fish trays, and egg cartons. They would not be allowed to be distributed at restaurants or sold at grocery stores, and customers would be prohibited from bringing them to public spaces such as parks, beaches and canyons.

The ban has been somewhat controversial, with many environmental advocates supporting the change and some small business owners noting its possible financial hardship.

The council tentatively approved the Styrofoam ban in a 5-3 vote on Oct. 15. However, due to Councilmember David Alvarez’s absence for the vote, a secondary vote was required.

For San Diego Uptown News’ previous coverage of the ban, visit bit.ly/styrofoam-ban or bit.ly/ban-passed.

Mission Hills scientist receives prestigious grant

The NOMIS Foundation, a Swiss grant foundation that funds global research in a variety of scientific fields, has awarded $1.8 million to a Mission Hills resident.

Dr. Janelle Ayres is an associate professor at the Salk Institute in La Jolla. Her work concerns the potential of microbes to promote human health on a comprehensive level. Instead of examining how to combat infection, Dr. Ayres’ focus is on maintaining health in harmony with microbial life.

“Janelle’s [Ayres] thinking is both bold and unconventional, and it is already yielding new strategies to combat infectious disease,” Salk Institute President Rusty Gage said. “We are very grateful for the NOMIS Foundation’s support, which will help ensure that the Ayres lab continues its groundbreaking research for the benefit of human health.”

The project, titled “Harnessing Physiological Health to Treat Disease,” seeks to redefine our understanding of health and what it means to treat disease effectively. Learn more at salk.edu or nomisfoundation.ch.

North Park Little League registration opens

North Park Little League (NPLL) announced open registration for kids ages 6 to 14 who are interested in playing Little League baseball for the 2019 training and play seasons. Registration is available for CAPS, AA Minors, AAA Minors, Intermediate, and Junior divisions.

Registration for each division is $150 per player and must be completed by Jan. 31. A late fee of $25 will be charged if submitted after January.

NPLL hosts its home games at Morley Field in Balboa Park. Register or learn more about the league at northparklittleleague.org.

Covered California’s upcoming deadline

Open enrollment to receive health insurance through Covered California will end on Jan. 15, for coverage that begins on Feb. 1. This deadline is approximately two weeks earlier than previous years, which often ran open enrollment ran through Jan. 31.

An estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible to enroll in Covered California, and new research shows that 82 percent of uninsured consumers surveyed, who are eligible for financial assistance, do not know that they qualify for subsidies.

About 1.3 million consumers were enrolled in 2018, with nine out of 10 getting financial assistance to help them pay for coverage. The average member pays $5 a day for health insurance. To see if you qualify or to apply, visit CoveredCA.com.

Hillcrest business welcomes new employee

Oster and Associates, an advertising and public relations agency in Hillcrest, recently announced the addition of Editha Quiambao as the newest member to its team.

Quiambao originally worked for Oster and Associates in the late 1990s as a production manager. She will now serve as a digital marketing specialist, managing the social media presence of both the agency and its clients.

Quiambao is a Texas native who studied communications at Boston University and moved to San Diego in 1996. She has previously worked in several industries, including hospitality, finance and technology.

For more information on Oster and Associates, visit osterads.com.

—Compiled by Jules Shane and Sara Butler.