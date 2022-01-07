Mobile Crisis Response Teams assist 268 San Diegans

The countywide Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) initiative launched several months ago has already responded to 268 calls (as of Nov. 29, 2021) for service with 30% transported to Crisis Stabilization Units and 45% connected to community services. Thirty-four percent of the people the MCRTs helped were experiencing homelessness.

Chair Nathan Fletcher in 2020 introduced and passed the policy to make MCRTs available in all services areas of the county. Starting on Wednesday, all 16 teams will be available in all regions in the county and can be accessed by calling 1 (888) 724-7240, and work is being done to create access also through 911 in all communities.

“Mobile Crisis Response Teams are part of our ongoing implementation of better mental health and addiction treatment services to help put San Diegans on a path to recovery,” said Chair Fletcher. “Instead of sending law enforcement to assist someone having a mental health episode, we now have teams of mental health clinicians, case managers, and peer support advocates. In a short period of time, MCRTs are proving to be a success, but as the program continues to roll out we will make adjustments and efficiencies to ensure we’re continuously making progress with helping our residents.”

Scholarship gives SDUSD paraeducators path to becoming teachers

Nonprofit, online university Western Governors University (WGU) and San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) announce the TEACH-LEAD San Diego Teacher Pathway Scholarship, designed to eliminate the barriers that hold future educators back from pursuing their goals. The scholarship is open to new and returning WGU students enrolled with the Teacher’s College and are currently employed as a paraeducator with SDUSD.

Additionally, it will increase equity and inclusion by eliminating barriers, such as financial constraints, time commitments, and the flexibility of class schedules by creating a clear pathway to becoming a teacher. Students enrolled in this program will no longer have to choose between employment or education, opening the door to building inclusive and stable workforces by addressing equity gaps and barriers to degree attainment. WGU’s online competency-based model provides the flexibility to enable the students to complete their degree and related certificates in only 18 to 24 months.

WGU’s Director of Regional Operations – West Region, Bob Benson, said, “WGU is an affordable and flexible option for learners that are interested in accelerating at their own pace while graduating with little or no debt. The many benefits include robust scholarship opportunities, a program mentor for each student, and a competency-based format, which allows students to complete a course as soon as they have shown mastery of the material, allowing them to move forward as desired.”