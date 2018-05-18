Uptown News Briefs: May 18, 2018

Towing warning in Hillcrest

With the restriping of University Avenue, which included the installation of new bicycle lanes, some parking spaces were eliminated along the street.

While the lost parking spots were made up for on nearby side streets, local drivers are still parking their cars in the new bike lanes, which are now No Parking Any Time zones.

According to the Hillcrest Town Council board members, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has been issuing parking tickets for the last couple of weeks, but cars are still being parked in the bike lanes. As of May 11, SDPD began towing cars parked in the bike lanes.

Residents and visitors are recommended pay close attention to all posted signage to ensure they do not park in the restricted bike lanes.

Uptown bicyclists beware

The stretch of University Avenue from Hillcrest to North Park has been named the most dangerous road for bicyclists in San Diego.

The study was conducted from workers compensation lawyers at Rubens Kress & Mulholland in Chicago. As part of the nationwide review, data was collected from 34 cities with populations of at least 500,000 people.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 1,000 bicyclists died in 2015 and nearly half a million sustained injuries. To try to combat that, Ruben Kress & Mulholland have highlighted the most dangerous routes in cities such as New York, Fort Worth, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and others.

To view the full list, visit bit.ly/2w2za3A.

SD Pride launches new website

San Diego Pride has revamped its website just in time for the July Festival.

Over the years, Pride evolved from a one-day march and rally to an organization that focuses on year-round civic engagement. This engagement includes youth programs, service member outreach, advocacy, international diplomacy and more.

The website is “aimed to better serve its mission of fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally,” according to a press release.

Pride’s Executive Director Fernando Lopez said the new website meets the needs of the ever-evolving organization and community.

“Our new, mobile, adaptive website has new and improved accessibility features, automatically adapts to your browser’s language settings, uses our reach to highlight events for other LGBTQ-serving organizations, and better tells the story of how our organization works in our community 365 days a year,” Lopez said.

To complete the changes, the organization teamed up with web design firm Jacob Tyler Brand & Digital Agency. Les Kollegian, CEO at Jacob Tyler, was thrilled to assist with the project.

“Our team fully supports the LGBTQ community and is proud that we were able to enhance the website user experience and look and feel to properly represent the quality and commitment San Diego Pride offers to the community,” Kollegian said.

View the new website at sdpride.org.

Richard’s Heart & Sole Run for Emilio

Mission Hills resident Richard Nares is running 1,700 miles — from Seattle to San Diego — to raise money for the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit for families battling child cancer.

The run, coined “Richard’s Heart & Sole Run for Emilio”, will start on June 4. Nares will run for about 12 weeks and stop at six different children’s hospitals in Portland, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Orange County and finally, San Diego.

This isn’t the first long-run for Nares. Back in 2013, he completed a 700-mile run from San Francisco to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. He raised more than $75,000 for the foundation, which he started alongside his wife after losing their son Emilio to cancer.

“When Emilio was going through his cancer treatment in Boston and he saw runners outside the hospital room, I made a promise to him that I would run. This run is for my son Emilio and for all children battling cancer and the parents supporting them,” Richard Nares said in a press release. “I believe my run is nothing compared to the long and grueling journey of a child battling cancer.”

For more information about ENF or Richard’s Heart & Sole Run for Emilio, visit enfhope.org.