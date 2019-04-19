By Frank Sabatini Jr.

The beloved Babycakes is returning to Hillcrest via an outlet concept inside Fiji Yogurt at the HUB Hillcrest Market.

Babycakes co-owner Christopher Stavros told San Diego Uptown News the partnership will materialize “sometime in June” with a display case stocked with Babycakes’ signature cupcakes and other treats such as brownies, cookies and their famous crème brulee cheesecake. The shared location will also serve as a pickup point for pre-ordered cakes.

Babycakes formerly operated for several years on nearby Fifth Avenue with a bar and restaurant component attached to it. It left that location a year ago and moved to a space with a larger kitchen in Paradise Hills to focus more on its bakery concept. The company also has an outpost in Imperial Beach.

While the return of Babycakes to Uptown is all about the confections, Stavros added there could be other partnerships with local coffeehouses and other businesses on the horizon.

“We’re just being creative for right now. And at some point, we hope to eventually have our own spot again in Hillcrest.” 1010 University Ave., 619-296-4173,

www.babycakessandiego.com.

Local chef Nick Nappi of On the Fly Bone Broth & Soup Co. recently debuted his chicken bone broth and bone-broth soups at the North Park and Pacific Beach farmers markets. Prior to securing slots at the markets, he was catering the products for private clients, which he still does.

Nappi uses locally sourced ingredients and sells the broths and soups in 32-ounce biodegradable containers for $15 and $13, respectively. They are also available in 8-ounce sipping cups for $3 each. In addition, The Patio Express (928 Fort Stockton Drive) in Mission Hills now carries his line.

Health gurus and nutritionists say bone broth helps rebuild the immune system, promotes restful sleep, and regenerates skin, hair and nails. ontheflysd.com.

Pods of male, female and drag mermaids have splashed into Sirens Bar

& Restaurant, the new Hillcrest venture by restaurateur and former “Top Chef” contestant Frankie Terzoli.

“Tails were flipping and glitter was flying,” said Terzoli of the recent debut his “merpeople” made at the seafood-centric establishment.

The performers will appear randomly at celebrations and community events held at Sirens. In addition, Terzoli is holding drag shows at the establishment during brunch on the last Sunday of every month, starting April 28. A portion of sales from those brunches will go to the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

“I know that any money given to The Center will directly impact the community that supports the restaurant,” he added.

Terzoli has also committed to giving 50 percent of his dinner sales on May 9 to The Center in support of its annual Dining Out for Life event, which supports HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs. 3797 Park Blvd., 619-510-4933, sirenssd.com.

The 10th annual Eat.Drink.Read. celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., May 2, in Balboa Park’s Air & Space Museum. The event is presented by the San Diego Council on Literacy and brings together our city’s culinary and literature communities to generate funds in support of literacy programs throughout the region.

Participating chefs dole out samples of dishes inspired by their favorite books.

“The chefs love the event. It gives them a chance to be creative and allows them to connect with their favorite authors,” said Jose Cruz, CEO of the council.

About 16 restaurants and culinary businesses are sending their chefs to take part. They include Casa Guadalajara, Waypoint Public, Top of the Market, Solare Ristorante, Peohe’s, Urban Taste Catering and the culinary program of San Diego Continuing Education.

Admission is $75 per person, which includes free run of the museum and all you can eat and drink, including wine and specialty cocktails. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance through the website. 2001 Pan American Plaza, 619-574-1641, www.literacysandiego.org.

Tijuana-native Gaston Corbala has opened Son of a Toast in a former tattoo parlor in North Park. The eatery slings slices of French white bread (and gluten-free bread) that are toasted and topped with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients.

Corbala graduated from Mexico’s Culinary Art School and founded Gringo Grilled Cheese, which later turned into Grater Grilled Cheese with multiple locations throughout San Diego County. He has since sold the brand.

“I grow concepts and sell them,” he said with the hope this newest venture will take off.

Among the toppings that land on the toasted breads are chocolate chip Nutella, fresh berries, prosciutto di Parma, goat cheese curds, smoked turkey and more. The menu also extends to crafty cold brews and non-alcoholic cocktails. 3066 University Ave., 619-326-8125, sonofatoast.com.

Pete DeCoste of Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich in North Park is flying in more than 200 pounds of soft-shell Ipswich clams from New England for his upcoming clam fest on May 5. The Boston-area transplant holds the event every few months at the eatery, starting at 11 a.m. and until supplies run out. And they always do, he says.

The steamers are touted for their sweet-salty flavor. DeCoste serves them with clam broth and drawn butter, and sells them for $13 a pound, which yields about 15 clams per order. Customers are encouraged to call the restaurant in advance or sign up for email blasts in the event the clam beds back East close unexpectedly, in which case the event will be postponed. “It’s happened a couple of times,” DeCoste said. 3382 30th St., 619-255-8940, bostonpetes.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.