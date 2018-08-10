Uptown News Food Briefs: August 10, 2018

Everbowl made its metro San Diego debut in Mission Valley recently with an array of “superfoods” used in smoothies and build-your-own bowls. The Carlsbad-based eatery, which promotes healthy eating, offers a choice of acai, acerola, graviola and pitaya as foundations for the customized bowls. Patrons then choose a liquid such as almond milk, coconut water, apple juice and others before selecting from a long list of unlimited toppings. The final step allows customers to choose from a list of “superstuff” that includes bee pollen, vitamin C, agave, flax and more. 5624 Mission Center Road (in the Ralph’s shopping plaza), 619-487-0443, everbowl.com.

The fifth annual No Borders Ceviche Showdown on Aug. 12 at 57 Degrees brings together restaurants from San Diego and areas south of the border as they compete for the people’s choice award as well as top honors from a panel of judges.

Participants from San Diego include the Old Town Tequila Factory, Old Town Mexican Cafe, Tidal Restaurant and Indigo Grill. They’ll be joined by Villa Saverios and El Baj Americano, both of Tijuana, and 240 Grill and Koipai Cocina, each from Ensenada.

The event, to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. is an opportunity for competitors to dole out samples of their latest and greatest ceviche. Tickets are $29 in advance and $39 at the door. They include the ceviche tastings and a voting ballot. 1735 Hancock St., 619-234-5760,

fiftysevendegrees.com.

The second coming of Project Pie in Hillcrest is due to arrive in early September. Returning to the strip plaza at Fourth and University avenues, the space has left many consumers confused over its relationship to Pieology, which it briefly operated under before suddenly closing a couple years ago.

Brian Mills was a past franchisee of Project Pie when Pieology took over the shop.

“Something happened and they ended up walking away from it,” he recalls. He eventually purchased Project Pie’s name and concept, and now runs three other locations throughout San Diego County — in Chula Vista, Carlsbad and La Costa.

The fast-casual menu, which specializes in fire-baked artisan pizzas, will remain the same except for an expanded salad line and the addition of empanadas sourced from Empanada Kitchen Downtown. 3888 Fourth Ave., projectpie.com.

What started out on Park Boulevard five years ago as Heat Bar & Kitchen, and then morphed into Pardon My French by a new set of owners, suddenly closed. The announcement came via Facebook on July 16, just hours after husband-and-wife proprietors Eric and Lindsey Fillion posted a promotion about their daily early bird specials. The inviting establishment, known for its French-inspired food and crafty cocktails, was sold off to the Fillions in 2016 by Sam Khorish and Pasqual Courtin. In earlier days, the space was home to Urban Grind.

“Our time in Hillcrest has been beautiful and inspiring,” the statement read in part. “While we wish this story ended differently, we will cherish the time we did have. To the next chapter.”

The post didn’t address the reason for closing, and as of press time, our calls to the owners haven’t been returned. 3797 Park Blvd.

The Israeli fast-food chain, Burgerim, will soon open its third San Diego location in the west Mission Valley area, just off Friars Road. Famous for its mini burgers made with three-ounce patties, the options range from beef and wagyu to merguez, lamb and vegetarian.

Founded several years ago in Tel Aviv, the name “Burgerim” translates in Hebrew to “many burgers.” The company currently has locations in La Jolla and the Gaslamp Quarter. The upcoming outlet replaces Z Pizza at 5175 Linda Vista Road. burgerim.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.