By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Hillcrest welcomed the return of Babycakes on July 8 as a pop-up outlet for its famous cupcakes and full-size cakes inside Fiji Yogurt at the HUB Hillcrest Market.

Babycakes left its popular digs on nearby Fifth Avenue a year ago to focus on its larger facility in Paradise Hills while maintaining its coffeehouse and bake shop in Imperial Beach. At the time, it operated as a retail shop and bar.

Co-owner Christopher Stavros says the Hillcrest outlet will be temporary until he settles on a permanent space. 1010 University Ave., 619-990-2282,

babycakessandiego.com.

A third San Diego location of Yesenia’s Mexican Food has opened in North Park, with this one offering ice cream made by the former tenant, La Michoacana, which moved to National City. In addition to Yesenia’s large selection of classic tacos, burritos and quesadillas, the ice creams are available in 12 flavors. They include mango, strawberry, lemon and a unique vanilla-tequila. 2505 El Cajon Blvd., 619-255-1605.

Stay tuned for a big September bash at Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant in Kensington as the business gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The 300-person event will be held in the adjacent parking lot starting at noon on Sept. 15. It will feature food, drinks, live music and family-friendly activities. Admission price is yet to be announced. 4050 Adams Ave., 619-282-4413,

poncesrestaurant.com .

From the “usual suspects” to irreverent “signature pies,” Max and Demetri’s Pizza has opened in the North Park address that previously housed Berkeley Pizza. The pies are sold whole or by the slice, and include such basics such as pepperoni, Hawaiian or plain cheese pizzas. Toppings turn more colorful on creations like “the bomb,” which combines pork, cabbage, pickled onion, garlic, cilantro, and Sriracha sauce. Or on the “Jimbo,” ingredients include salami, spinach, garlic, caramelized onions and goat cheese. In keeping with the neighborhood’s culinary protocol, the eatery offers a range of San Diego craft beer. 3934 30th St., 619-255-5177, maxanddemetrispizza.com.

Since splashing into University Heights three years ago with their sweet and savory pot pies crafted in individual sizes, owners Steven Torres and his husband Gan Suebsarakham of Pop Pie Co. have added whole 9-inch dessert pies to their repertoire. Those same pies are now also available by the slice.

“We’ve done whole pies for catering and weddings since we opened, and thought it was time to change it up at the restaurant,” Torres said to San Diego Uptown News via email. “We are still doing individual size sweet pies with minimum orders, but this format is here to stay,” he added.

The new, large varieties are Key lime, apple crumble, coconut cream, strawberry-rhubarb and German chocolate fudge. They sell for $30 apiece and $5.50 per slice. 4404 Park Blvd., 619-501-4440, poppieco.com

Cucina Sorella in Kensington will hold another pasta-making class on Aug. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested should book reservations soon, as the July class sold out weeks in advance.

Executive chef Tim Kolanko will teach attendees how to make laminated dough and stuffed pasta. The class includes a glass of wine, lunch, and freshly created pastas to take home. The cost is $82.75, which includes service fees and tax. 4055 Adams Ave., 619-281-4014,

cucinasorella.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.