By Frank Sabatini Jr.

The Flame’s original signage was rehung this week on the Egyptian-revival building in Hillcrest that was once home to San Diego’s longest-running lesbian bar. The sign’s return signals the hopeful debut of a jazz club in the coming months.

Owner and developer James Nichols recently annexed the circa-1945 building with several apartment units and spent $3,000 restoring the dramatic 18-foot neon sign. He is reportedly in advanced talks over leasing the 2,000-square-foot space in front to an unnamed tenant who will include a bar and small kitchen if an agreement is struck.

The historic structure also operated decades ago as a steak and cocktail establishment known as The Garden of Allah. 3780 Park Blvd.

The recent state and city mandates that currently prohibit restaurants from conducting dine-in service due to the global pandemic crisis have resulted in take-out and delivery-only options at a number of popular establishments. We combed through the neighborhoods of Uptown and found places cooking up certain dishes we all cherish, especially while socially distancing ourselves for a while. Consider our picks below when you’ve grown tired of the things in your freezer.

Chocolates and savory dishes from Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro in South Park are available for pickup, curbside delivery, and home delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates. Owner Will Gustwiller says, “We’ll still be operating as a retail artisan food shop,” referring to his full inventory of chocolate bars, drinking chocolate and bistro fare. 2145 Fern St., 619-578-2984, eclipsechocolate.com.

Things like pancakes, omFelets and turkey meatloaf hash from Breakfast Republic are a click or phone call away before picking up the morning fare at locations that include North Park (2730 University Ave., 619-642-0299) and Mission Valley (1570 Camino de la Reina, 619-310-6214).

Get your comforting ramen fix from several different locations of Tajima, which include kitchens in Hillcrest (3739 Sixth Ave., 619-269-5050) and North Park (3015 Adams Ave., 619-756-7517). In addition to assorted ramen, customers can opt for appetizers and rice bowls as well. The food can be ordered online, by phone, or in-person for pick up. tajimasandiego.com.

Enjoying a full steak dinner with dessert doesn’t have to end in these restricting times. Nearly the entire supper menu at Rare Society in University Heights is available for pickup or curbside delivery between 5 and 8 p.m. daily. The food can be ordered through toast.com or through Rare Society’s website. 4130 Park Blvd., 619-501-6404, raresocietysd.com.

Over in Mission Hills, consumers can saunter into the bakery at Cardellino anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to purchase house-made breads, Danishes, muffins, croissants and more. In addition, Cardellino’s savory menu is available for takeout. Highlights include oven-roasted broccoli, rigatoni Bolognese, crafty pizzas and more. 4033 Goldfinch St., 619-600-5311, cardellinosd.com.

Nothing spells comfort like a hot pot pie from Pop Pie Co. in University Heights. The eatery is selling its full assortment of sweet and savory flavors such as key lime, apple crumble, pork with chilies, steak and ale, and more. Orders for curbside delivery can be placed by phone or through Pop Pie’s app. 4404 Park Blvd., 619-501-4440, poppieco.com.

Takeout business at Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant in Kensington has been brisk as the long-established restaurant continues cooking up signature favorites such as chicken tortilla soup, shrimp ranchera burritos, pork verde, assorted tacos and enchiladas and more. Place orders by phone or through Door Dash. 4050 Adams Ave., 619-282-4413, poncesrestaurant.com.

Neatly packaged three-course meals brought to your vehicle curbside are in the offing at Et Voila French Bistro. Customers choose an appetizer, main entree and dessert for a cost of $30 per person. (Yes, the restaurant’s wildly famous mushroom ravioli is among the main-course options.) The menu is posted online, and same-day orders can be picked up between 5 and 8 p.m. 3015 Adams Ave., 619-209-7759, etvoilabistro.com.

Daddy’s Hot Dogs in Hillcrest doesn’t have to close a dining room because it never had one. The walk-up window is the perfect alternative to grabbing a wiener at the Costco food courts, which lately are more chaotic than ever. The all-beef hot dog selection extends to about 10 different styles. 1281 University Ave., daddyshotdogs.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.