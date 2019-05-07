By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Look for menu changes at three popular restaurants owned by The Patio Group, which runs several dining establishments throughout San Diego.

The company’s new corporate executive chef, Jarrod Moiles, is starting with “small impact” revisions to the menus at The Patio on Goldfinch in Mission Hills, The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach, and Fireside by the Patio in Liberty Station.

Moiles said about 20% of their menus will change in the coming weeks as the company keeps a close eye on how new dishes are received by the public. Seasonality, he added, will be a main focus.

Moiles revealed a couple of items already in the pipeline for two of the restaurants: Grilled octopus in sambal-honey glaze served with white asparagus veloute, crispy prosciutto, and green asparagus in brown butter at The Patio on Goldfinch; and Baja-style seared halibut with English pea puree served alongside citrus-mint pea salad at The Patio on Lamont.

An alum of Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, the Massachusetts transplant last worked as executive chef for Rancho Valencia Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

“I’m very excited to be involved with The Patio Group and their current sous chefs and executive sous chefs on each property,” he said. “The company has a great concept and a strong culinary team.” americannationalinvestments.com/divisions/the-patio-group/

In approaching its three-year anniversary next month, Cucina Sorella in Kensington has rolled out an entirely new menu that includes the introduction of pizza — deep-dish to be exact.

Operated under the umbrella of Urban Kitchen Group, the company’s new executive chef, Tim Kolanko, re-authored the menu in conjunction with sous chef Tara Mae. They came up with a slate of small and large plates that include carrot arancini, Sicilian-style meatballs, and hard-to-find chicken fra Diavolo.

The deep-dish pizzas are available in a few varieties, and the restaurant’s use of house-made pasta remains in place. 4055 Adams Ave., 619-281-4014, www.cucinasorella.com.

Not all croissants are created equal. Just ask Alice Oliveti, who owns the recently opened Caffe San Luca in Hillcrest with her husband, Stefano Ravaglia.

Both from Bologna, Italy, the couple ships in croissant dough from their homeland and bakes it onsite. According to Oliveti, the difference between these croissants and American or French-made ones is “all in the butter and water.” Known also as “cornetti,” they are noticeably richer and a bit sweeter.

The breakfast-lunch cafe also offers everything from bomboloni (filled donuts) and waffles to fresh pasta dishes, paninis, charcuterie boards and desserts. Beer and Italian wines are available as well. 690 University Ave., 619-501-5557, www.italiancafesandiego.com.

The upcoming Pachamama in Normal Heights promises a “100% organic” menu of healthy drinks and food options using mostly plant-based ingredients. However, a handful of animal proteins will be available. Due to open in June, the indoor-outdoor establishment takes over the 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Cafe Cabaret.

A sneak peek at the menu shows a range of options with South American influences such as empanadas, spicy grilled sweet potatoes, pitaya bowls, and skirt steak with chimichurri sauce. Beer, wine and sangria are also in the offing. 3737 Adams Ave.

The intimate Soichi Sushi opened April 20 in University Heights, in the space previously occupied by Circa Restaurant. Owned by chef Soichi Kadoya and his wife, Raechel, the highly trained Kadoya worked at Sushi Tadokoro in Old Town and began cooking Japanese food when he was a teenager.

Soichi Sushi doesn’t serve sushi rolls. It instead specializes in traditional sashimi and “delicacy-type foods,” Raechel told us. Such items are listed on the menu, while others are served in two-hour omakase-style sessions at a 10-seat bar. For the latter, reservations are recommended.

Aside from the bar, there is an eight-seat community table, which can be reserved for parties of five or more.

Raechel also noted that although the menu doesn’t list vegan or vegetarian options, her husband caters well to non-meat customers upon request. 2121 Adams Ave., 619-677-2220, soichisushi.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.