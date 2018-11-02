By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Uptown News Food Briefs

The sprawling Town & Country resort in Mission Valley recently underwent a few changes to its food and beverage outlets in the wake of a major makeover that began this month.

Inside the property’s vintage Tiki Pavilion is a newly installed bar contained within a 1964 Shasta trailer named “Trixie.” Open to the public from 4 to 11 p.m., daily, it offers a range of specialty drinks such as Riki Tiki Punch made with two rums. Midcentury lounge furniture was also brought into the pavilion, which will serve as the “lobby bar” during the resort’s renovation.

Just across the courtyard is the full-service Terrace Cafe, which reopened after a kitchen remodel. It serves lunch and dinner and offers a marketplace section for beverages and snacks. It, too, is open to the public.

In the meantime, the long-established restaurant and bar named Charlie’s has closed. It was located at the east end of the property, where demolition is now underway.

The remodel to the 25-acre property is due for completion by the second quarter of 2020. It is owned by Lowe Enterprises and the locally based Brown family. 500 Hotel Circle North, 619-291-7131, towncountry.com.

_________________________________________________________________

The most unique cocktail vessel we’ve seen in a while are the functioning lamps used for a new Jagermeister and vodka drink at Sycamore Den in Normal Heights. Named “den after dark,” the concoction is served in the bellies of kitschy lamps that jive to the bar’s “dad-inspired” theme. Priced at $40, other ingredients that go into it include orange curacao, tangerine juice and clove syrup. 3391 Adams Ave., 619-563-9019, sycamoreden.com.

_________________________________________________________________

Restaurateur Albert Morreale of Farmer’s Bottega in Mission Hills has opened Farmer’s Table in Bay Park, which marks the restaurant’s second location since launching one by the same name last year in La Mesa. The concept brings to Bay Park’s growing culinary scene a 3,500-square-foot space, richly designed with re-purposed wood, indoor greenery and whimsical brick-a-brac.

Open daily for breakfast, brunch and dinner, the menu includes everything from frittatas, omelets and sandwiches to pizzas, charcuterie and hearty entrees such as duck confit gnocchi and braised lamb shank. Morreale’s cousin, Vincenzo LoVerso, is the executive chef and adheres to a “farm-to-fork” philosophy. 3055 Clairemont Drive, 619-359-4485, myfarmerstable.com.

_________________________________________________________________

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream has opened in University Heights, alongside Pop Pie Co. Both businesses are run by Gan Suebsarakham and his husband, Steven Torres, who will also open a restaurant with a cocktail bar early next year in Ocean Beach, where Nati’s Mexican Restaurant operated (1852 Bacon St.).

The quaint ice-cream shop specializes in small-batch production and sources ingredients from the Hillcrest Farmers Market, Specialty Produce, and local dairy farms. With the exception of a few vegan options, the ice creams contain a desirable 16 percent butterfat (the same as Haagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s).

Flavors include matcha-pistachio, honey-rosemary with orange zest, double chocolate, Madagascar vanilla and more. Customers can purchase the ice creams in bowls, house-made waffle cones or brioche buns. 4404 Park Blvd., 619-501-8252, stellajeans.com.

_________________________________________________________________

The new Deja Brew Lounge in North Park has opened to the tune of soft-serve ice cream contained in churro cones, plus specialty desserts, gourmet lemonades and crafty coffee drinks. The latter includes flavors like strawberries and cream, cookie butter and “slutty chai.” Matcha drinks and loose-leaf teas are also available. 2528 University Ave., 858-230-5224, dejabrewlounge.com.

_________________________________________________________________

The quasi French-bistro chain known as Mimi’s has introduced several seasonal dishes laced with Samuel Adams Oktoberfest Beer. Available through Nov. 11 at all 82 locations nationwide, including the Mission Valley branch, the beer is used in glazes and sauces complementing dishes such as a 10-ounce bone-in pork chop, brisket mac n’ cheese, and a chicken ciabatta sandwich. 5180 Mission Center Road, 619-491-0284, mimiscafe.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.