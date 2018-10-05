Uptown News Food Briefs: Oct. 5, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Uptown News Food Briefs

Restaurateur and former “Top Chef” contestant Frankie Terzoli tells us he’s taking over the Park Boulevard address that formerly housed Pardon My French. The venture, Fishmonger’s 2.0, is due to open in early October. It’s a carryover from his original Middletown concept that operated as Fishmonger’s Market & Seafood Bar within the recently shuttered 57 Degrees.

The seafood-centric restaurant, he says, will feature the same menu as before, but with some Baja-inspired dishes added into the mix along with a weekend brunch menu. Also, look for Terzoli competing on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” in the coming weeks. 3797 Park Blvd.

__________________________________________

In addition, the popular Brazilian snack known as pao de queijo is slowly making its way into San Diego households with the expanded distribution of “Brazi Bites.” Starting Oct. 1, the cheesy tapioca bread balls can be found in the frozen sections of San Diego Costco locations, including the store in Mission Valley. Once exclusive to Brazilian eateries, the gluten-free orbs are made with tapioca flour and grated cheeses. When baked, they sport the airiness of fresh dinner rolls. The Oregon-based manufacturer has already secured the product in Whole Foods in Hillcrest, and most Ralphs and Sprouts outlets in Uptown and beyond. brazibites.com.

__________________________________________

San Diego’s first omakase-only sushi bar recently opened in the Convoy district to the tune of timed, detailed meals served in an intimate setting. Launched by acclaimed sushi chef John Hong (aka Chef Kappa), Hidden Fish encourages guests to defer to the chef for choosing their dishes, hence the term “omakase,” which translates from Japanese to, “I’ll leave it up to you.”

The intimate restaurant has only 13 seats and conducts orchestrated meals that run for either 30 or 90 minutes. 4764 Convoy St., 858-210-5056, hiddenfishsushi.com.

__________________________________________

Normal Heights’ flagship Italian restaurant, DiMille’s, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a recreated menu from 1978 that features attractive discounts on pizzas and classic pasta dishes such as lasagna, ravioli, fettuccine Alfredo, linguine with clams, and more.

The family-run restaurant was founded as a deli and small eatery by the late Maria and Dominic DiAnna along with their three sons, Mike, Jim and Joe. They named it after Maria’s maiden name and turned it into a full-service restaurant a few years later.

The anniversary deals are available from 3–7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday until Oct. 24. Mike DiAnna said customers will save more than 50 percent on the selected dishes, which feature Italian torpedos for $4.99, medium cheese pizzas for $6.75, and chicken Parmesan for $11.95.

Wrapping up the celebration is a free, public party from 6–9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the restaurant’s patio and bar. Select beverages, appetizers and pasta samples will be complimentary as a live DJ spins ’70s music. 3492 Adams Ave., 619-283-3153, dimilles.com.

__________________________________________

Hurray for the whiskey-saturated Aero Club! Contrary to rumors that the 71-year-old dive bar in Middletown would be razed, its legacy will live on thanks to a property takeover by Chad Cline and his cousin Jason Nichols, both of whom operate other urban hot spots such as The Waterfront Bar & Grill, Werewolf and Banzai.

“We’ve been going to the Aero Club for a long time and thought the landlord was going to sell to developers,” said Cline. “It has a lot of history and we decided it would be a shame to let that go.”

The acquisition takes effect Oct. 1, and Cline promises to build upon the bar’s enormous whiskey inventory. The shelves currently hold more than 1,200 different labels amassed by former owner Bill Lutzius, who went on to open Chinatown Bar and Grill in City Heights.

Cline added that most of the staff will be retained.

“The employees know whiskey well. We have no intention of going in there and starting with a clean slate.” 3365 India St., 619-297-7211, aeroclubbar.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.