The new Belgian Beer and Waffle brings to central North Park a taste of the European country’s street food as well as beers by Hopnonymous Brewing Company. Those brews go into some of the waffles, which are available in sweet and savory versions.

The cafe replaces Starbucks next door to The Observatory and is owned by the proprietors of Le Parfait Paris, which has locations in the Gaslamp Quarter, Liberty Station and Fashion Valley Mall. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily, and also serves fried chicken (with waffles), waffle sandwiches, french fries, coffee drinks, and more. 2899 University Ave., 619-310-5716, belgianbeerandwaffle.com.

Finding plant-based pastries and desserts can be tough, especially over the holidays. Coming to the rescue is Hazel & Jade Bakery in Hillcrest, which is launching a full line of both sweet and savory baked goods tailored to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This month, look for pumpkin brioche, pumpkin whoopies, black cat cookies and more. Coming in November are pecan, pumpkin and apple-crumble pies, plus ginger-pear coffee cake and croissant dressing. In December the bakery will showcase cookies shaped to various holiday themes as well as brownies, snickerdoodles and more. All ingredients used at Hazel & Jade are plant-based. 3852 Fourth Ave., 619-295-2001,

hazelandjade.com

From Mexico to Paris, home cooks can learn the ropes of making 23-ingredient mole sauce with coconut-crusted chicken on Oct. 30, and then two days later try their hands at conjuring up coq au vin, mussels in wine and other French classics on Nov. 1.

The classes will held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hipcooks in North Park, which takes a hands-on and communal approach to its ongoing cooking lessons. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. The cost for either class is $75. Reservations are required. 4048 30th St., 619-269-8844, hipcooks.com.

A few new projects are in the works by Matteo Cattaneo, the founder of Buona Forchetta in South Park, Liberty Station and Encinitas.

Due to open by the end of this year are Gelati & Peccati in North Park (3068 University Ave.), which will specialize in house-made gelato and Roman-style pizza, and Matteo, a nearby Italian-American breakfast spot that will give all of its proceeds to non-profit organizations focused on children and childhood development.

In addition, a fourth location of Buona Forchetta is due to open early next year in Coronado. buonaforchettasd.com .

Not since opening almost three years ago has Madison on Park in University Heights rolled out a brand-new cocktail menu. The debut creations put to use obscure ingredients such as avocado-pit orgeat for the rum-based “Any Port in a Storm;” passion fruit “sparkle dust” for a Peruvian pisco; and pea flowers for the showy gin-spiked “Queen of Crowns.” Other roll outs include a vegan milk punch and an umami cocktail with Japanese whiskey. 4622 Park Blvd., 619-269-6566, madisononpark.com.

The famous manufacturer of beachwear known as Tommy Bahama is bringing a retail-restaurant concept to Fashion Valley Mall in early spring.

Named Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, the 7,200-square-foot space will allow customers to eat, drink and shop amid a casual restaraurant and bar situated among men and women’s sportswear and accessories. The open layout will feature a patio as well. 7007 Friars Road, #305, tommybahama.com.

