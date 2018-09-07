Uptown News Food Briefs: Sept. 7, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

The Friars Mission Center shopping plaza in Mission Valley will soon be home to the third San Diego location of Wich Addiction, a gourmet sandwich shop lauded for its house-roasted meats and assorted aiolis. The eatery will replace Elva’s Bowls & Wraps, which closed Aug. 31 because of an impending 25 percent rent increase, according to proprietor Melvin Fleschman. The property is owned by Regency Centers Corporation.

Wich Addiction was first launched six years ago in Sorrento Valley before branching into Torrey Pines. It is owned and operated by Mark Manning and his wife, Dyann, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who serves as chef. Her sandwiches capture everything from hand-breaded fried chicken, and eggs with artichokes, to steak, seared salmon and braised pork. Creative salads and burritos filled with a variety of proteins, such as Virginia baked ham, are also on the menu.

Manning expects to open the new location by mid-October, adding that he hopes to launch several more outlets throughout San Diego if the market permits. 5664 Mission Center Road, wichaddiction.com.

___________________________________________________

Restaurateur Frankie Terzoli, a former contestant of Bravo’s “Top Chef” (season two), is in the midst of moving his Fishmonger’s Market & Seafood Bar from Middletown to either Hillcrest or North Park. He opened the restaurant and fish deli last year within 57 Degrees wine and beer bar but told us that he decided to pull out of the Hancock Street location because “it wasn’t a good fit for the concept.” As a result, he’s currently sizing up addresses formerly occupied by Blue Fourno Grill and Pardon My French, both in Hillcrest, and Paesano in North Park.

___________________________________________________

South Park will see the arrival of its first Indian restaurant in the Juniper Street space that was last occupied by Firehorse Asian Bistro. Due to open in a few months, Curryosity will play off its whimsical name with a wide selection of mild and spicy curry dishes conceived by Raj Mutti, who also owns Spice Lounge in Pacific Beach. The menu promises plenty of vegan and gluten-free options as well. 3023 Juniper St.

___________________________________________________

What was the short-lived Craft & Sea in North Park is now Aburi Sushi, where dishes such as salmon skin salad and braised short rib buns are preludes to a decent selection of crafty sushi rolls and teppanyaki entrees. The business was launched by two former employees of the former Cafe Japengo: sushi master James Holder and chef “Big Mike.” Holder also runs James’ Place at UCSD. 3396 30th St.,

619-892-7210, aburinorthpark.com.

___________________________________________________

Trendy avocado toast will rise to a whole new level at the upcoming Son of a Toast, an eatery due to open in a former North Park tattoo parlor this fall. Spearheaded by chef Gaston Corbala, who co-founded Grater Grilled Cheese before selling his share of the company, the menu will spotlight the open-face dish in a variety of sweet and savory ways.

Corbala will source his breads from wholesaler Sadie Rose Baking Company and top them with everything from fresh avocado with muddled eggs to salmon, smoked turkey, artisan cheeses, peanut butter and seasonal fruits. Mocktails, coffee drinks and yogurt parfaits will also be available. 3066 University Ave.,

sonofatoast.com.

___________________________________________________

Another poke eatery has landed in Hillcrest, this time in the HUB Hillcrest Market. Still in its soft opening, Poke Zip allows customers to craft their own bowls by choosing from a selection of seafood, sauces and toppings. Proteins include octopus, yellowtail, albacore and salmon. Tofu is also available, along with Hawaiian beverages and macaron ice cream sandwiches. 1080 University Ave., 619-230-5975, pokezip.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.