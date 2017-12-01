Uptown News Holiday Guide: Part 2

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211

San Diego 92103

619-701-6794

arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information, so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St.

92103

619-794-0014

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury, which required surgery. During knee rehabilitation, to gain basic function back in his knee, Ryan’s passion for fitness started. He learned the amazing capabilities of the human body during his rehab process.

In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools required to improve human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his workouts are effective in achieving results.

The combination of Fitness Together Mission Hills, its private suites, one-on-one focus, and Ryan’s customized workouts, will get you results. Clients are never more than a couple feet away, enhancing focus and taking away the fear; the intimidation, and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios.

Clients train in private, fully-equipped suites, on an appointment-only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them, and no one else.

Fitness Together brings a highly-efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer. Your first session is complimentary and more diagnostic in nature, to allow a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds, as well as previous workout experiences, timelines and goals.

Clients range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels. We meet clients “where they are” fitness- and health-wise, and safely move the needle in the right direction.

One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done, or wouldn’t do himself.

If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

Hillcrest ACE Hardware

1003 University Ave. 92103

619-291-5988

hillcresthardware.com

Voted one of the “Coolest Hardware Stores on the Planet,” Hillcrest Ace Hardware is proud to be your locally-owned neighborhood hardware store serving Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Bankers Hill, University Heights, North Park, South Park, Normal Heights, Kensington and other surrounding communities.

For over 20 years Hillcrest Ace Hardware has been the go to place for traditional paint and hardware store products as well as home goods including gourmet cookware, small appliances, kitchen gadgets, home storage and organization, bath supplies, pet supplies, grills, grilling accessories and much more. Hillcrest Ace is also well known for the variety of giftware and home accessories that we offer. And we have a complete Lawn & Garden department as well.

Come visit our unique three-story location at 1003 University Ave. on the corner of 10th and University avenues, or simply call one of our helpful associates to get the product advice and project information you need!

Hillcrest Taste N’ Tinis

Hillcrest Business Association

3737 Fifth Ave. Suite 202

San Diego 92103

619-299-3330

FabulousHillcrest.com

Classic cocktail parties will have a new sparkle this season when one of San Diego’s most beloved neighborhoods serves up a festive way to enjoy the holiday season. On Thursday, Dec. 14 from 4–9 p.m., take in the crisp winter air and holiday decorations, while you embark on a self-guided walking tour of attractive drinks, captivating eats and fabulous local shopping during Hillcrest Taste N’ Tinis! Participants will also have a free photo op with our “Naughty Santa” and the ability to purchase an ugly sweater at the Rite Aid will call booth.

Participating Hillcrest restaurants will offer an assortment of signature dishes, specialty appetizers, and decadent desserts. Take your mouth on a journey as you enjoy classic American, savory Italian, spicy Mexican, and other international dishes. Along with your self-guided tour, you will enjoy signature holiday martinis at different local retail locations.

Tickets at Fabulous Hillcrest. com.

Hillcrest Wind Ensemble

hillcrestwindensemble.com

The Hillcrest Wind Ensemble is one of Southern California’s finest adult musical organizations.

When first formed in 1985 as San Diego’s Finest City Freedom Band, the group brought music to the LGBT community as a marching band that also played concerts. With the turn of the new century, the band evolved into an elite concert band with a new mission, to entertain with the ideal of diversity within our ranks as well as promoting quality music to all of San Diego.

Performing at least four concerts each year, our musical events range in style from classical to pops to our festive holiday concert and often feature vocalists and special guests. We aim to entertain and our fans say we succeed.

The Hillcrest Wind Ensemble is a self-supporting program of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. For more information and dates of upcoming concerts, visit hillcrestwindensemble.com

J. Megan Interiors

619-347-5151

jill@jmeganinteriors.com

jmeganinteriors.com

Celebrate this year’s holiday season in style.

Let us do the work so you can truly capture the spirit while impressing your family, friends and guests.

From a cozy fireplace where the stockings are hung with care to a glamorous glittering Christmas tree, J. Megan Interiors can design and install a simple festive display or spread the holiday cheer throughout your entire home or office.

Ring in the New Year hassle-free and let us deck the halls for you.

Don’t wait! Call now for a consultation to discuss your home or office holiday needs.

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego 92037

858-550-1010

Lajollaplayhouse.org

La Jolla Playhouse, a Tony Award-winning professional nonprofit theater, is located in the San Diego coastal suburb of La Jolla, on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

Its mission is to advance theater as an art form and as a vital social, moral and political platform, by providing unfettered creative opportunities for the leading artists of today and tomorrow. With a youthful spirit and eclectic, artist-driven approach, the Playhouse cultivates a local and national following with an insatiable appetite for audacious and diverse work.

The La Jolla Playhouse has received more than 300 awards for theater excellence, including the 1993 Tony Award as America’s outstanding regional theater.

More than 30 Playhouse productions have moved to Broadway, garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards.

Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the La Jolla Playhouse is currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. La Jolla Playhouse is nationally acclaimed for its innovative productions of classics, new plays and musicals, and also presents a wide range of education programs that enrich the community and serves 30,000 children, students and adults annually.

The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St.

Mission Hills 92103

619-501-5090

thepatioongoldfinch.com

Located in the heart of Mission Hills, The Patio on Goldfinch is the quintessential neighborhood eatery. Stop by for an elevated, yet casual, dining experience and encounter all-day happy hour on Mondays, daily specials, community events and more.

Indulge in your favorite breakfast dishes with a classic California brunch and bottomless mimosas every weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and don’t forget to explore the one-of-a-kind cheese cave. Unique within Southern California, the temperature and humidity-controlled cheese cave houses a selection of artisan cheeses that are skillfully aged in-house by their affineur.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, a new and exciting dinner menu is here to tantalize and tempt the taste buds. The Patio on Goldfinch is also your go-to destination for late night dining in Mission Hills; enjoy chef-inspired modern cuisine until 11 p.m. nightly (11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday), accompanied by happy hour specials from 10 p.m. to midnight.

You’ll want to come back again and again for this seasonal, modern California cuisine. With gluten-free, vegetarian and nut-free options available, The Patio on Goldfinch has something for everyone.

San Diego Repertory Theatre

79 Horton Plaza

Downtown 92101

619-544-1000 | sdrep.org

San Diego Repertory Theatre produces intimate, exotic, provocative theater. They promote a more inclusive community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrate the multiple voices of our region. San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul.

They are Downtown’s resident professional theater — celebrating year-round on our three stages and in their art galleries the diversity and creativity of our community. As the resident and managing company of the Lyceum Theatre, they produce and host over 550 events and performances a year.

Currently playing is “Black Pearl Sings!” Two strong women strike up an unlikely friendship that crosses boundaries of power, heritage and privilege. Featuring over 20 folk and spiritual songs, this transcendent tale reveals the bridges that can be built through the power of song. This show is playing through Dec. 17. To purchase tickets, visit the box office at the Horton Plaza location or give us a call.

The Old Globe Theatre

1363 Old Globe Way

Balboa Park 92101

619-234-5623

theoldglobe.org

The Old Globe Theatre has been home to the most acclaimed national artists, designers, directors and playwrights in the theater industry. More than 20 productions produced at The Old Globe have gone on to play Broadway and off-Broadway, garnering a total of 13 Tony Awards and numerous nominations.

In 1984, The Old Globe was the recipient of the Tony Award for outstanding regional theater, for its contribution to the development of the art form. These awards bring world attention, not only to The Old Globe, but also to San Diego’s rich cultural landscape.

Located off of El Prado in Balboa Park –– between the San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Man — The Old Globe Theatre is proud to present its annual family musical, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” with performances through Christmas Eve, Dec 24. The show is described as a wonderful, whimsical musical, based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Back at The Old Globe for its 20th incredible year, this family-favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Whohash. For more information and tickets, visit our website.