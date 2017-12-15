Uptown News Holiday Guide: Part 3

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211 92103

619-701-6794

arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information, so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

Broadway San Diego

San Diego Civic Theater

1100 Third Ave. 92101

619-570-1100

Sandiegotheaters.org

Broadway/San Diego — a Nederlander presentation — is part of the nationally recognized Nederlander producing company of America, one of the country’s largest and most experienced operators of live theater.

Broadway/San Diego made its original debut as the San Diego Playgoers in 1976, after presenting “Equus” at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown San Diego.

For several years, San Diego Playgoers presented shows at the Fox Theatre (now Copley Symphony Hall) and the Spreckels, before establishing a permanent home at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 1986, with occasional presentations at the other venues including the historic Balboa Theatre.

Broadway/San Diego has presented over 375 shows and events, including the record-setting blockbusters “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Producers,” “Les Misérables,” “Disney’s The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Wicked” and the much anticipated “Hamilton” in January 2018.

Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St. 92103

619-794-0014

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury, which required surgery. It was during knee rehabilitation, to gain basic function back in his knee, where Ryan’s passion for fitness started. It was the rehab process where Ryan learned the amazing capabilities of the human body.

In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools required to improve human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his workouts are effective in achieving results.

The combination of Fitness Together Mission Hills, its private suites, one-on-one focus, and Ryan’s customized workouts, will get you results. Clients are never more than a couple feet away, proximity-wise, enhancing focus and taking away the fear; the intimidation, and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios.

Clients train in private, fully-equipped suites, on an appointment-only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them, and no one else.

Fitness Together brings a highly-efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer. Your first session is complimentary and more diagnostic in nature, to allow a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds, as well as previous work out experiences, timelines and goals.

Clients at Fitness Together Mission Hills range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels. We meet clients “where they are” fitness and health wise, and safely move the needle in the right direction.

One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done, or wouldn’t do himself.

If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

Noric Wellness Center and Fine Art

4002 Park Blvd.

University Heights 92103

619-508-4741

noricwellnesscenterandfineart.com

Therapeutic massage by Norma Brinker of Noric Wellness Center is highly esteemed by many. The Noric Wellness studio is a unique and quaint little space dedicated to health and well-being.

A fine art painter, Norma is certified by Pacific College of Oriental Medicine as a massage/Asian body worker. She is licensed by the state of California. Norma has been practicing for seven years. Each wellness session is geared toward individual concerns to provide complete comfort and satisfaction.

Noric offers holistic health modalities that include Swedish and deep tissue massage techniques, myofascial release, lymph drainage, meridian point therapy, cupping therapy, reflexology, reiki energy healing, sound vibration therapy, hot stone and other heat therapy modalities, aroma therapy and art as therapy.

An appointment is required for wellness sessions and can be booked directly from website at noricwellnesscenterandfineart.com; or call 619- 508-4741. Noric also offers drumming circles and music entertainment for private events.

The Old Globe Theater

1363 Old Globe Way 92101

619-234-5623

theoldglobe.org

The Old Globe Theatre has been home to the most acclaimed national artists, designers, directors and playwrights in the theater industry. More than 20 productions produced at The Old Globe have gone on to play Broadway and off-Broadway, garnering a total of 13 Tony Awards and numerous nominations.

In 1984, The Old Globe was the recipient of the Tony Award for outstanding regional theater, for its contribution to the development of the art form. These awards bring world attention, not only to The Old Globe, but also to San Diego’s rich cultural landscape.

Located off of El Prado in Balboa Park –– between the San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Man — The Old Globe Theatre is proud to present its annual family musical, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” with performances between Nov. 4 and Dec 24. The show is described as a wonderful, whimsical musical, based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Back at The Old Globe for its 20th incredible year, this family-favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Whohash. For more information and tickets, visit our website.

The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St. 92103

619-501-5090

thepatioongoldfinch.com

Located in the heart of Mission Hills, The Patio on Goldfinch is the quintessential neighborhood eatery. Stop by for an elevated, yet casual, dining experience and encounter all-day happy hour on Mondays, daily specials, community events and more.

Indulge in your favorite breakfast dishes with a classic California brunch and bottomless mimosas every weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and don’t forget to explore the one-of-a-kind cheese cave. Unique within Southern California, the temperature and humidity-controlled cheese cave houses a selection of artisan cheeses that are skillfully aged in-house by their affineur.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, a new and exciting dinner menu is here to tantalize and tempt the taste buds. The Patio on Goldfinch is also your go-to destination for late night dining in Mission Hills; enjoy chef-inspired modern cuisine until 11 p.m. nightly (11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday), accompanied by happy hour specials from 10 p.m. to midnight.

You’ll want to come back again and again for this seasonal, modern California cuisine. With gluten-free, vegetarian and nut-free options available, The Patio on Goldfinch has something for everyone.