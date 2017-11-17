Uptown News Holiday Guide

Art Produce

3139 University Ave. 92104

619-584-4448

artproduce.org

Art Produce is a nonprofit community cultural center in North Park that connects artists, cultural organizations, schools, urban farmers and businesses.

Our mission is to build community and foster civic engagement through arts, education and public culture.

The gallery is a unique artist-run exhibition space and public art experience. It is entirely visible from the sidewalk and designed to accommodate sculptural installations, cross-disciplinary works, digital media, and performance events.

Shop Small with us on Saturday, Nov. 25 and throughout the month of December.

Our Craft Works Holiday Shop features handmade gifts from the art department at San Diego City College. You can also enjoy food and beverages onsite from Tostadas North Park and ChuckAlek Biergarten! More information available on our website.

Please visit us for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25!

Adams Avenue Business Association

4649 Hawley Blvd. 92116

619-282-7329

adamsavenuebusiness.com

Ring in the holiday season during the third annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25.

For a $19 ticket, you get to sample holiday-themed cocktails served in a dozen different Adams Avenue retail locations. The cocktail samples are specially curated by the Adams Avenue bars and restaurants, so you can sip while you shop the best of Adams Avenue.

For tickets visit bit.ly/2yCrEt0.

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211

San Diego 92103

619-701-6794

arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs , framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information , so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

Please visit us for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25!

Broadway San Diego

San Diego Civic Theater

1100 Third Ave. 92101

619-570-1100

sandiegotheaters.org

Broadway/San Diego — a Nederlander presentation — is part of the nationally recognized Nederlander producing company of America, one of the country’s largest and most experienced operators of live theater.

Broadway/San Diego made its original debut as the “San Diego Playgoers” in 1976, after presenting “Equus” at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown San Diego.

For several years, San Diego Playgoers presented shows at the Fox Theatre (now Copley Symphony Hall) and the Spreckels, before establishing a permanent home at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 1986, with occasional presentations at the other venues including the Historic Balboa Theatre.

Broadway/San Diego has presented over 375 shows and events, including the record-setting blockbusters “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Producers,” “Les Misérables,” “Disney’s The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Wicked,” and the much anticipated “Hamilton” in January 2018.

Brooklyn Bicycles

Bankers Hill

2665 Fifth Ave. 92103

619-795-7222

Normal Heights

3437 Adams Ave. 92116

619-283-1926

brooklynsd.com

We are your local bike shop, located in Normal Heights and now open in Bankers Hill. We provide bicycle repair, maintenance and specialize in road and commuter bikes to help you get around town.

It is our goal to be an approachable bike shop and make your participation in the cycling community easy, fun and safe. We can fix almost anything on any kind of bike. Providing quick turnaround on repairs all while keeping reasonable prices.

Carmen Reed and State of Mind

reverbnation.com/carmenreed

As a mental health professional in the community — and a fellow musician — Dr. Carmen Reed has formed a band of excellent musicians to provide a relaxing blend of old jazz standards from the American songbook.

The goal is to provide hours of distraction from the daily stresses of life and all of those difficulties and challenges that we all face from day to day. Music heals and has been demonstrated to relieve pain, reduce the sensation of distress, lower blood pressure, boost immunity, enhance intelligence, and improve memory — just to name a few of its healing powers.

The band is called “State of Mind” and consists of Sticks McGee on drums, John Telles on saxophone, Jeff Blanco on bass, Aaron Reed on guitar, and Dr. Reed as bandleader and lead vocalist.

State of Mind is currently performing each second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the restaurant/bar, Fast Times, located at 3065-A Clairemont Drive in San Diego.

Fast Times is a family-friendly establishment with excellent food and a full bar, all at a reasonable price. Come down for a relaxing, enjoyable night and a pleasant state of mind.

DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

3492 Adams Ave. 92116

619-283-3153

service@dimilles.com

demilles.com

We opened for business on Oct. 28, 1978, under the direction and guidance of Mamma and Pappa DiMille.

The recipes for all the menu items were developed by Mamma DiMille, which included the same recipes she had learned from her mother and grandmother, and that she had been cooking for her own family for years. During this time, her sons were active as cooks, waiters, dishwashers, and handymen.

It was also during this time that Pappa DiMille taught the boys how to run a business. We love you San Diego! Let us cater to you.

Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St.

92103

619-794-0014

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury, which required surgery. It was during knee rehabilitation, to gain basic function back in his knee, where Ryan’s passion for fitness started. It was the rehab process where Ryan learned the amazing capabilities of the human body.

In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools required to improve human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his workouts are effective in achieving results.

The combination of Fitness Together Mission Hills, its private suites, one-on-one focus, and Ryan’s customized workouts, will get you results. Clients are never more than a couple feet away, proximity-wise, enhancing focus and taking away the fear; the intimidation, and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios.

Clients train in private, fully-equipped suites, on an appointment-only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them, and no one else.

Fitness Together brings a highly-efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer. Your first session is complimentary and more diagnostic in nature, to allow a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds, as well as previous work out experiences, timelines and goals.

Clients at Fitness Together Mission Hills range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels. We meet clients “where they are” fitness and health wise, and safely move the needle in the right direction.

One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done, or wouldn’t do himself.

If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

Harmony Blinds and Shutters

2545 El Cajon Blvd. Suite 105

92104

619-795-0789

harmonyblinds.net

Harmony Blinds and Shutters is known for its quality products, expert installation, and award-winning service.

Let Harmony Blinds help you make your selection from a wide assortment of blinds, fashionable shutters and shades. They offer free in-home estimates; discounts on quality brands; a large selection of products and colors; feature rapid and accurate order processing and delivery; the most courteous and enjoyable consultants; and best customer service that you can imagine.

How did they select the name Harmony? “Harmony” is a term which means the pleasing arrangement of parts, synonymous with unity and cohesiveness. These are all elements of a beautiful interior design theme or plan.

The principle of harmony was also a key element in founder Wayne Gray’s personal goal: to build a window-covering business that reflects work-life balance.

This year, tell Santa that you want more value for your decorating dollars and come and see for yourself why Harmony Blinds has been an Angie’s List Super Service Award winner for three consecutive years!

Megan Interiors

619-347-5151

jill@jmeganinteriors.com

jmeganinteriors.com

Celebrate this year’s holiday season in style.

Let us do the work so you can truly capture the spirit while impressing your family, friends and guests.

From a cozy fireplace where the stockings are hung with care to a glamourous glittering Christmas tree, J. Megan Interiors can design and install a simple festive display or spread the holiday cheer throughout your entire home or office.

Ring in the New Year hassle-free and let us deck the halls for you.

Don’t wait! Call now for a consultation to discuss your home or office holiday needs.

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Drive

La Jolla 92037

858-550-1010

lajollaplayhouse.org

La Jolla Playhouse, a Tony Award-winning professional nonprofit theater, is located in the San Diego coastal suburb of La Jolla, on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

Its mission is to advance theater as an art form and as a vital social, moral and political platform, by providing unfettered creative opportunities for the leading artists of today and tomorrow. With a youthful spirit and eclectic, artist-driven approach, the Playhouse cultivates a local and national following with an insatiable appetite for audacious and diverse work.

The La Jolla Playhouse has received more than 300 awards for theater excellence, including the 1993 Tony Award as America’s outstanding regional theater.

More than 30 Playhouse productions have moved to Broadway, garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards.

Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the La Jolla Playhouse is currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. La Jolla Playhouse is nationally acclaimed for its innovative productions of classics, new plays and musicals, and also presents a wide range of education programs that enrich the community and serves 30,000 children, students and adults annually.

Mama’s Kitchen

3060 Home Ave. 92105

619-233-6262

mamaskitchen.org

Mama’s Kitchen, a community-driven organization, believes that everyone is entitled to the basic necessity of life; nutritious food.

With the tremendous support of the caring local community, they prepare and deliver nutritious meals for the community’s neighbors, struggling with AIDS or cancer, who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves. Through their services, Mama’s Kitchen are able to provide food, compassion and hope to over 1,300 people annually.

In their 27 years of service, Mama’s Kitchen has delivered over eight million meals. They have never turned away a client eligible for our services and are determined that they never will.

Together with hundreds of volunteers, businesses, and community supporters, Mama’s Kitchen strives to help their clients stay healthy, preserve their dignity, and keep their families together by providing free, culturally appropriate home-delivered meals — along with pantry services and nutrition education.

At Mama’s Kitchen, they envision a community where all individuals with critical illnesses are no longer vulnerable to hunger.

Mid Century Vintage Furnishings, Accessories and Gifts

3795 Park Blvd. 92103

619-295-4832

midcenturystore.com

Mid Century is locally owned and located on Park Boulevard, just south of University Avenue. We are purveyors and curators of eclectic Mid-Century furniture, retro décor and funky, unique gifts.

Find vintage lighting and lamps, decorative goods, wall artwork, and accent pieces from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, in our fun, friendly store.

Discover modern design legacy furnishings, all in excellent condition, including ceramic collectables, stylish creations in glass, and furniture for every room, from side tables and sofas to dressers and dining chairs. All reasonably priced, well-made, and top quality.

We sell and we buy, whether its individual items or entire estates — with attention to detail.

Mid Century is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find us on Instagram and Facebook. Visit us for your holiday gift shopping.

Please visit us for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25!

The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St.

92103

619-501-5090

thepatioongoldfinch.com

Located in the heart of Mission Hills, The Patio on Goldfinch is the quintessential neighborhood eatery. Stop by for an elevated, yet casual, dining experience and encounter all-day happy hour on Mondays, daily specials, community events and more.

Indulge in your favorite breakfast dishes with a classic California brunch and bottomless mimosas every weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and don’t forget to explore the one-of-a-kind cheese cave. Unique within Southern California, the temperature and humidity-controlled cheese cave houses a selection of artisan cheeses that are skillfully aged in-house by their affineur.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, a new and exciting dinner menu is here to tantalize and tempt the taste buds. The Patio on Goldfinch is also your go-to destination for late night dining in Mission Hills; enjoy chef-inspired modern cuisine until 11 p.m. nightly (11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday), accompanied by happy hour specials from 10 p.m. to midnight.

You’ll want to come back again and again for this seasonal, modern California cuisine. With gluten-free, vegetarian and nut-free options available, The Patio on Goldfinch has something for everyone.

Ron Stuart Men’s Clothing

2410 First Ave. 92101

619-232-8850

ronstuartmensclothing.com

After being Downtown since 1981, Ron Stuart Men’s Clothing has moved to a new location in Bankers Hill.

Proprietor Ron Ford has served the business community — especially those in the legal profession, providing suits, sport coats, and dress slacks, as well as high-scale sportswear — with Ron Stuart’s Men’s Clothing for 36 years.

Ron has a large inventory of over 100 items in stock. He can also provide custom suits, coats and dress shirts. His tailor, Joseph LaFata, has worked with Ron for over 30 years.

Ron’s main line of clothing is Jack Victor, which uses the fine fabrics from Italy. But he carries other quality sportswear lines, including Stone Rose, Raffi, Thomas Dean, Johnnie-O, Robert Barakett, 34 Heritage, Agave and many more.

Check out Ron’s year-round promotions. Convenient parking – located at the Carriage House at 2410 First Ave. in Bankers Hill. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

The Old Globe Theater

1363 Old Globe Way

92101

619-234-5623

theoldglobe.org

The Old Globe Theatre has been home to the most acclaimed national artists, designers, directors and playwrights in the theater industry. More than 20 productions produced at The Old Globe have gone on to play Broadway and off-Broadway, garnering a total of 13 Tony Awards and numerous nominations.

In 1984, The Old Globe was the recipient of the Tony Award for outstanding regional theater, for its contribution to the development of the art form. These awards bring world attention, not only to The Old Globe, but also to San Diego’s rich cultural landscape.

Located off of El Prado in Balboa Park –– between the San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Man — The Old Globe Theatre is proud to present its annual family musical, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” with performances between Nov. 4 and Dec 24. The show is described as a wonderful, whimsical musical, based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Back at The Old Globe for its 20th incredible year, this family-favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Whohash. For more information and tickets, visit our website.

Urban Optiks Optometry

3788 Park Blvd., Suite 5

92103

619-683-2020

uoosd.com

Urban Optiks Optometry, San Diego’s premier source of luxury eyewear, offers one of the finest collections of handcrafted frames from around the world.

Utilizing the most advanced eye examination equipment and precision custom digital lens technology, Dr. Gary Klein, O.D. and his highly-trained opticians provide for a truly unparalleled visual experience.

In addition, their vintage-industrial inspired optical boutique, contemporary exam room and friendly staff have resulted in a highly regarded reputation with over 100 five-star Yelp reviews. Come in today and discover the difference or visit their website to learn more.

Give the gift of sight this holiday season! “Your face is a masterpiece — frame it well.”