Uptown transit stations now up-and-running

On March 12, the region’s first freeway-level transit stations opened to the public.

The four new stations, which provide access to Rapid 235 service, are located on State Route 15 (SR 15) at El Cajon Boulevard and University Avenue.

Each of the new stations — built as part of the SR 15 Mid-City Centerline Rapid Transit Stations project — consist of two freeway-level transit platforms, one northbound and one southbound platform at El Cajon Boulevard, and one northbound and one southbound platform at University Avenue.

Both platforms have a dedicated set of elevators and stairs that provide connections between the four transit platforms and local bus service at the El Cajon Boulevard and University Avenue transit plazas.

Three miles of “Transit-Only” bus lanes between Interstate 8 and Interstate 805 were also built; these lanes are not for use by private vehicles or other non-MTS buses.

“Rapid is an elevated transit experience that provides fast and convenient service to work, school, shopping and entertainment venues,” said Georgette Gómez, MTS chair and District 9 councilmember. “These two new Rapid stations will better serve our Mid-City riders and improve connectivity to destinations beyond Mid-City.”

Construction on the transit project began in mid-2015 and concluded in early March 2018, costing $65 million. A grand opening for the project’s completion was held on Saturday, Feb. 24.

SANDAG and Caltrans also constructed the SR 15 Commuter Bikeway, which connects Mid-City communities with Mission Valley and opened in August 2017.

The new transit and bike improvements along SR 15 are part of a broader regional effort, aiming to provide travelers with mobility choices that support the region and economy. For more information on the project, visit bit.ly/2HU3sGU.